How to watch today's MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

All eyes will be on Austin FC's Q2 Stadium this Wednesday night as the cream of the crop from MLS squares off against the brightest talents from Liga MX in a high-stakes All-Star showdown.

Their last meeting wasn't kind to the American League side. Liga MX ran riot with a convincing 4-1 triumph at Lower.com Field in Columbus during last year's clash, leaving MLS with a point to prove this time around.

Adding a twist to the build-up, Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has made it clear he'd prefer Lionel Messi to sit this one out. That uncertainty is sure to hang over the festivities, but there’s still plenty of flair and firepower expected to take the field from both sides of the border. Buckle up, it's shaping up to be a sizzling night in Texas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars kick-off time

MLS All-Stars team news

Austin FC boss Nico Estevez will be calling the shots from the dugout as he leads the MLS All-Stars into Wednesday night’s clash against Liga MX's elite in the 29th edition of this much-anticipated showcase. The Spaniard will have no shortage of attacking talent at his disposal.

The spotlight up front is firmly on Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge, with both sharpshooters sitting atop the MLS scoring charts on 18 goals apiece. The Nashville SC striker's resurgence has been one of the season's standout stories, and now he'll get the chance to shine on the big stage alongside one of the game’s greats.

Keep an eye on Diego Luna, too. The young midfielder turned heads with his relentless work ethic and flair during the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup for the U.S., and another eye-catching performance here could push him closer to a coveted spot on the World Cup roster next year. This is a massive opportunity for the Real Salt Lake playmaker to further stamp his name in the national conversation.

Liga MX All-Stars team news

On the other side of the ball, Club America's Andre Jardine, fresh off a Liga MX Coach of the Year honor, returns for a second consecutive year to marshal Mexico’s top performers. While the MLS roster leaned heavily on fan votes, Liga MX's lineup was built almost entirely on merit, rewarding consistent on-field excellence.

And while this may be a friendly on paper, Sergio Ramos is unlikely to treat it as such. The veteran center-back, now with Rayados, might be lacing up for his final All-Star appearance. Even at 39, the Spanish legend remains a defensive rock, winning nearly 64% of his duels. Expect him to bring bite and leadership to a Liga MX backline looking to frustrate their American counterparts.

Meanwhile, Liga MX is also showcasing its future. Alexis Vega, a standout for El Tri during the Gold Cup and a creative spark for Toluca (13 goals, 11 assists last season), will be a key man in attack. Don't overlook Gilberto Mora either—at just 16 years old, the Club Tijuana prodigy has already logged over 1,500 minutes of top-flight football. His mature passing game could steal the show under the Austin lights.

MLS All-Stars 2 - 1 Liga MX All-Stars

