Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Mirassol and Remo will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Mirassol vs Remo is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options vary by region, so check your local availability and sign up to catch the action.

Mirassol host Remo in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine consequence for both clubs at the wrong end of the table. With the standings tight in the relegation zone, Rafael Guanaes's side will be looking to build on recent momentum in front of their own supporters.

Mirassol head into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama in their most recent Serie A outing. That result followed a 2-1 win over Gremio, a result that demonstrated the side's ability to grind out results against established opposition. Their Copa Libertadores involvement earlier in the campaign has also given this squad experience of competing under pressure.

The standings paint a stark picture. Mirassol sit 19th in Serie A, one place below Remo in 18th, meaning this is as direct a relegation six-pointer as the division offers. Three points for either side would shift the picture at the bottom considerably.

Remo travel north having beaten Vitoria 2-0 in their most recent Serie A outing, a result that will have lifted spirits in Leo Conde's camp. The visitors have shown they are capable of winning on the road, though their inconsistency across the season has left them rooted in the danger zone.

Conde's side suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Corinthians earlier in July, a result that exposed their vulnerability against top-half opposition. Bouncing back with three points against a direct rival would go some way to repairing the damage.

Both managers will know that results elsewhere matter little if they cannot collect points in games like this one. Read on for full details on how to watch Mirassol vs Remo live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mirassol are managed by Rafael Guanaes for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of the match, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Remo head coach Leo Conde also has no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided for the away side, and further team news is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Mirassol have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Serie A draw with Vasco da Gama, while their previous league fixture produced a 2-1 win over Gremio. The side also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Athletico Paranaense and a 1-0 loss to Lanus in the Copa Libertadores during this run, with a 1-0 win over Fluminense completing the five. Mirassol have scored five goals and conceded three across these matches.

Remo arrive with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Vitoria, though they were beaten 3-0 by Corinthians in their previous league outing. Earlier in the run, Remo beat Sao Paulo 1-0 in the league and claimed a 2-3 away win at Chapecoense AF, with a 1-2 defeat to Athletico Paranaense representing their other setback.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in February 2026, when Remo hosted Mirassol in a Serie A fixture that ended 2-2. Before that, the sides met in a Serie C match in May 2022, with Remo winning 3-1 at home. Across the two recorded meetings, Remo have not lost on their own ground, while Mirassol are yet to claim a win in this fixture.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Mirassol sit 19th and Remo are placed 18th, making this a direct meeting between two clubs inside the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Remo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: