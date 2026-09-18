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Serie A
team-logoMirassol
team-logoBotafogo RJ
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Watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ
Mirassol
Botafogo RJ
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Mirassol and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 28

Today's game between Mirassol and Botafogo RJ will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Mirassol host Botafogo RJ in a Serie A fixture with real stakes at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs arrive in need of points, and the mood at either ground will shift considerably depending on what happens here.

Mirassol sit 15th in the standings and have shown some fight in recent weeks. Rafael Guanaes's side drew 2-2 with Vitoria in their last outing and have lost just once in their past four league matches, though their position still demands more consistency.

Botafogo arrive in 11th place but carry some uncertainty after a turbulent run. Rodrigo Bellao's side beat Gremio 3-2 in their most recent fixture, which snapped a difficult stretch that included a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo. That win will have steadied nerves, but they have not been convincing away from home.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino and held Palmeiras to a goalless draw earlier in September, showing they can be hard to beat. The question is whether they can produce something more clinical against a Mirassol side that will be energised by home support.

Both managers will know a win here does more than just move the needle on the table. It builds belief at a point in the season where confidence matters as much as quality.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Guanaes

Rafael Guanaes has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture for Mirassol. No projected XI has been announced, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Botafogo RJ head coach Rodrigo Bellao is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No probable lineup has been released, and updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

MIR

MIR - Form

SAN
D1-1
SEP
D1-1
FLA
L2-0
COR
W1-2
VIT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRJ

BRJ - Form

APR
L2-3
FLA
L3-0
SEP
D0-0
BGT
D1-1
GRE
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Mirassol have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Vitoria on September 13, and they also drew 1-1 with both Palmeiras and Santos earlier in the run. Their only defeat came in a 2-0 loss to Flamengo, while their sole win was a 1-2 victory over Coritiba on September 6. Mirassol have scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Botafogo RJ have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Gremio on September 16, which followed a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino and a 0-0 draw with Palmeiras. Earlier in the run they lost 3-0 to Flamengo and 2-3 to Athletico Paranaense. Botafogo scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MirassolDrawBotafogo RJ
0
2
1
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
3
Mirassol badge
Mirassol
MIR
2
FT
Serie A
Mirassol badge
Mirassol
MIR
0
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
FT
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
3
Mirassol badge
Mirassol
MIR
3
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on April 1, 2026, when Botafogo RJ won 3-2 at home against Mirassol. Before that, Mirassol hosted Botafogo in November 2025 and the match ended 0-0, while an earlier Serie A fixture in September 2025 produced a 3-3 draw at Botafogo. Across the three recorded meetings, Botafogo hold one win to Mirassol's none, with one draw, and have scored seven goals to Mirassol's five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2717645322+3157
W
W
W
W
L
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2716834721+2656
W
D
D
W
L
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2713774131+1046
D
L
D
W
D
4
BahiaBahiaBAH
27121054233+946
W
W
W
W
D
5
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2712964135+645
L
W
D
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2712693939042
L
W
L
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2611693531+439
W
L
W
D
W
8
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
2710893738-138
D
L
W
W
D
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
26106103229+336
D
L
L
W
D
10
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
269893939035
W
W
W
D
W
11
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2798104143-235
W
D
D
L
L
12
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
2696113130+133
L
W
W
L
D
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
2796122739-1233
D
W
L
L
W
14
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2788112829-132
L
L
L
L
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2778123142-1129
D
W
L
D
D
16
GremioGremioGRE
2777133038-828
L
L
L
W
L
17
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2677122941-1228
W
L
W
L
L
18
InternacionalInternacionalINT
27610113035-528
W
L
L
D
D
19
RemoRemoREM
2758143145-1423
L
L
L
L
D
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2638152852-2417
L
W
L
W
D
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Mirassol sit 15th while Botafogo RJ are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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