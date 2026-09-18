Serie A - Game Week 28 19 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Mirassol and Botafogo RJ will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Mirassol host Botafogo RJ in a Serie A fixture with real stakes at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs arrive in need of points, and the mood at either ground will shift considerably depending on what happens here.

Mirassol sit 15th in the standings and have shown some fight in recent weeks. Rafael Guanaes's side drew 2-2 with Vitoria in their last outing and have lost just once in their past four league matches, though their position still demands more consistency.

Botafogo arrive in 11th place but carry some uncertainty after a turbulent run. Rodrigo Bellao's side beat Gremio 3-2 in their most recent fixture, which snapped a difficult stretch that included a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo. That win will have steadied nerves, but they have not been convincing away from home.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino and held Palmeiras to a goalless draw earlier in September, showing they can be hard to beat. The question is whether they can produce something more clinical against a Mirassol side that will be energised by home support.

Both managers will know a win here does more than just move the needle on the table. It builds belief at a point in the season where confidence matters as much as quality.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rafael Guanaes has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture for Mirassol. No projected XI has been announced, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Botafogo RJ head coach Rodrigo Bellao is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No probable lineup has been released, and updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Mirassol have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Vitoria on September 13, and they also drew 1-1 with both Palmeiras and Santos earlier in the run. Their only defeat came in a 2-0 loss to Flamengo, while their sole win was a 1-2 victory over Coritiba on September 6. Mirassol have scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Botafogo RJ have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Gremio on September 16, which followed a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino and a 0-0 draw with Palmeiras. Earlier in the run they lost 3-0 to Flamengo and 2-3 to Athletico Paranaense. Botafogo scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on April 1, 2026, when Botafogo RJ won 3-2 at home against Mirassol. Before that, Mirassol hosted Botafogo in November 2025 and the match ended 0-0, while an earlier Serie A fixture in September 2025 produced a 3-3 draw at Botafogo. Across the three recorded meetings, Botafogo hold one win to Mirassol's none, with one draw, and have scored seven goals to Mirassol's five.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Mirassol sit 15th while Botafogo RJ are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: