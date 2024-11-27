+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Riverside Stadium
How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbrough will take on Blackburn in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings, five points behind league leaders Leeds. They will be confident of picking up what could be their fourth consecutive victory.

Blackburn have lost three of their last five outings. They are ninth in the standings and will be hoping to climb up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough will continue to be without Alex Bangura and Darragh Lenihan, leaving Michael Carrick with restricted defensive options as the demanding festive period approaches.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney is also sidelined with a muscular injury and is not expected to return until December.

Blackburn team news

On the Blackburn side, Arnor Sigurdsson has a lingering thigh issue.

Hayden Carter is unavailable after he suffered a knee injury.

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 5 matches

BLB

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

