How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbrough will take on Blackburn in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings, five points behind league leaders Leeds. They will be confident of picking up what could be their fourth consecutive victory.

Blackburn have lost three of their last five outings. They are ninth in the standings and will be hoping to climb up the table.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough will continue to be without Alex Bangura and Darragh Lenihan, leaving Michael Carrick with restricted defensive options as the demanding festive period approaches.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney is also sidelined with a muscular injury and is not expected to return until December.

Blackburn team news

On the Blackburn side, Arnor Sigurdsson has a lingering thigh issue.

Hayden Carter is unavailable after he suffered a knee injury.

