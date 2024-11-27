How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Middlesbrough will take on Blackburn in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts are fifth in the standings, five points behind league leaders Leeds. They will be confident of picking up what could be their fourth consecutive victory.
Blackburn have lost three of their last five outings. They are ninth in the standings and will be hoping to climb up the table.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn kick-off time
The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Middlesbrough team news
Middlesbrough will continue to be without Alex Bangura and Darragh Lenihan, leaving Michael Carrick with restricted defensive options as the demanding festive period approaches.
Midfielder Hayden Hackney is also sidelined with a muscular injury and is not expected to return until December.
Blackburn team news
On the Blackburn side, Arnor Sigurdsson has a lingering thigh issue.
Hayden Carter is unavailable after he suffered a knee injury.