Carabao Cup - Game Week 1 7 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Wrexham will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Middlesbrough and Wrexham meet at the Riverside Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with two sides who know each other well from last season's Championship campaign now facing off in a cup tie to open competitive action for 2026-27.

For Kim Hellberg's Middlesbrough, this is a chance to build early momentum at home. Their pre-season produced mixed results, and the Teessiders will want a winning start before the Championship campaign gets underway. The summer business has been notable, with USMNT wing-back Max Arfsten completing a move worth up to $7.5 million from Columbus Crew, joining fellow Crew products Sebastian Berhalter and Aidan Morris at the club.

Goalkeeper Radek Vitek is also closing in on a permanent switch from Manchester United, adding further depth as Hellberg shapes his squad for the season ahead.

Wrexham arrive carrying genuine confidence from a pre-season that turned heads. Phil Parkinson's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Helsinki and followed that with a 3-2 victory over Leeds United, performances that underlined the Red Dragons' readiness to compete. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, but the summer's work has been broadly impressive.

Off the pitch, Wrexham have been just as active. A £3 million deal to sign Preston captain Ben Whiteman has added proven Championship quality to Parkinson's midfield. There has also been talk of further spending, with co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney willing to invest above £10 million as the club chases Premier League promotion. Former Red Dragons star Lee Trundle has backed Parkinson to be given the time and resources to deliver on that ambition.

These two clubs drew 2-2 at the Racecourse Ground in May and 1-1 at the Riverside in October, so neither side holds a clear psychological edge. Expect a competitive cup tie between two teams with points to prove.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg, though no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup are available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Wrexham head into the tie under Phil Parkinson, with no injury or suspension information currently confirmed for the away squad either. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both teams are confirmed.

Form

Middlesbrough go into this fixture with a W0 D2 L2 record across their last five competitive and pre-season matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Espanyol on August 1, while they drew 1-1 with Celtic on July 18. Boro lost 3-1 to Huddersfield Town in pre-season and were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in their final Championship match of last season. Their fifth result was a 2-2 draw with Wrexham in the Championship in May. Middlesbrough scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Wraxham arrive with a W2 D1 L2 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on August 2, though they beat Leeds United 3-2 on July 25 and Manchester United 1-0 on July 18. A goalless draw with Wisla Krakow and a 2-2 Championship draw with Middlesbrough complete the picture. Wrexham scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 2, 2026, when Wrexham and Middlesbrough drew 2-2 in a Championship fixture at the Racecourse Ground. Before that, Middlesbrough hosted Wrexham at the Riverside Stadium in October 2025, with that game also finishing 1-1. Across the two recorded meetings, neither side has managed a win, with both matches ending level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: