Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Men's HBCU All-Star Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the men's HBCU All-Star game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

This Sunday, the spotlight shifts to San Antonio, Texas, where the nation's top 24 men's and women's HBCU basketball standouts will take center stage at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.

Freeman Coliseum will play host to both matchups, with this year marking the fourth edition of the men's showcase and the historic debut of the women's event.

Headlining the men’s game is T.J. Madlock of Alabama State, fresh off a SWAC Tournament title and recognized as the Carlos Rogers HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year. Madlock chipped in 11 points during Alabama State's first-round NCAA Tournament defeat to top-seeded Auburn. Also suiting up is Christian Ings of Norfolk State, who led the MEAC champions with 16 points in their opening-round loss to No. 1 Florida.

Representing Division II, Tairell Fletcher of Fayetteville State — the Earl Lloyd HBCU All-Stars Division II National Player of the Year — will showcase his talents after guiding the Broncos to a CIAA regular-season crown.

When is the 2025 men's HBCU All-Star Game?

The men's HBCU All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Date

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Tip-off Time

1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Venue

Freeman Coliseum

Location

San Antonio, Texas

How to watch the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 2025 men's HBCU All-Star Game on:

2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game Roster

Team Al Attles

Player

School

Kameron Hobbs

Morgan State University

Alvin Miles

Miles College

Evan Johnson

University of Maryland Shore

Christian Ings

Norfolk State University

Martaz Robinson

Delaware State University

Marcus Dockery

Howard University

Jalen Williams

Clark Atlanta University

Omar Croskey

South Carolina State University

Davion Everett

South Carolina State University

Jesus Carralero Martin

Bethune Cookman University

Ahmir Langlais

Tennessee State University

Tyrel Bladen

Norfolk State University

Coaches

  • Erik Martin – South Carolina State University Head Men's Basketball Coach
  • Doug Whittler – Morehouse College Head Men's Basketball Coach

Team Bob Love

Player

School

Robert Smith

Delaware State University

Tairell Fletcher

Fayetteville State University

Kevin Sesberry

Tuskegee University

T.J. Madlock

Alabama State University

Jordan Hinds

Bluefield State University

Derrick Tezeno

Southern University

Bakir Cleveland

Lincoln University (PA)

Wayne Bristol Jr.

Hampton University

Ernest Ross

Grambling State University

Kenny Hunter

Texas Southern University

Romelle Mansel

Jackson State University

Shannon Grant

Jackson State University

Coaches

  • Kevin Johnson – Southern University Head Men's Basketball Coach
  • Luke D’Alessio – Fayetteville State University Head Men's Basketball Coach

