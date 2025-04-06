How to watch today's Men's HBCU All-Star Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This Sunday, the spotlight shifts to San Antonio, Texas, where the nation's top 24 men's and women's HBCU basketball standouts will take center stage at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.
Freeman Coliseum will play host to both matchups, with this year marking the fourth edition of the men's showcase and the historic debut of the women's event.
Headlining the men’s game is T.J. Madlock of Alabama State, fresh off a SWAC Tournament title and recognized as the Carlos Rogers HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year. Madlock chipped in 11 points during Alabama State's first-round NCAA Tournament defeat to top-seeded Auburn. Also suiting up is Christian Ings of Norfolk State, who led the MEAC champions with 16 points in their opening-round loss to No. 1 Florida.
Representing Division II, Tairell Fletcher of Fayetteville State — the Earl Lloyd HBCU All-Stars Division II National Player of the Year — will showcase his talents after guiding the Broncos to a CIAA regular-season crown.
When is the 2025 men's HBCU All-Star Game?
The men's HBCU All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.
Date
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Tip-off Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Freeman Coliseum
Location
San Antonio, Texas
How to watch the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 2025 men's HBCU All-Star Game on:
- Streaming service: Peacock
2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game Roster
Team Al Attles
Player
School
Kameron Hobbs
Morgan State University
Alvin Miles
Miles College
Evan Johnson
University of Maryland Shore
Christian Ings
Norfolk State University
Martaz Robinson
Delaware State University
Marcus Dockery
Howard University
Jalen Williams
Clark Atlanta University
Omar Croskey
South Carolina State University
Davion Everett
South Carolina State University
Jesus Carralero Martin
Bethune Cookman University
Ahmir Langlais
Tennessee State University
Tyrel Bladen
Norfolk State University
Coaches
- Erik Martin – South Carolina State University Head Men's Basketball Coach
- Doug Whittler – Morehouse College Head Men's Basketball Coach
Team Bob Love
Player
School
Robert Smith
Delaware State University
Tairell Fletcher
Fayetteville State University
Kevin Sesberry
Tuskegee University
T.J. Madlock
Alabama State University
Jordan Hinds
Bluefield State University
Derrick Tezeno
Southern University
Bakir Cleveland
Lincoln University (PA)
Wayne Bristol Jr.
Hampton University
Ernest Ross
Grambling State University
Kenny Hunter
Texas Southern University
Romelle Mansel
Jackson State University
Shannon Grant
Jackson State University
Coaches
- Kevin Johnson – Southern University Head Men's Basketball Coach
- Luke D’Alessio – Fayetteville State University Head Men's Basketball Coach