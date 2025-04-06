How to watch today's Men's HBCU All-Star Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the men's HBCU All-Star game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

This Sunday, the spotlight shifts to San Antonio, Texas, where the nation's top 24 men's and women's HBCU basketball standouts will take center stage at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.

Freeman Coliseum will play host to both matchups, with this year marking the fourth edition of the men's showcase and the historic debut of the women's event.

Headlining the men’s game is T.J. Madlock of Alabama State, fresh off a SWAC Tournament title and recognized as the Carlos Rogers HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year. Madlock chipped in 11 points during Alabama State's first-round NCAA Tournament defeat to top-seeded Auburn. Also suiting up is Christian Ings of Norfolk State, who led the MEAC champions with 16 points in their opening-round loss to No. 1 Florida.

Representing Division II, Tairell Fletcher of Fayetteville State — the Earl Lloyd HBCU All-Stars Division II National Player of the Year — will showcase his talents after guiding the Broncos to a CIAA regular-season crown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the men's HBCU All-Star Game, plus plenty more.

When is the 2025 men's HBCU All-Star Game?

The men's HBCU All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Sunday, April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Freeman Coliseum Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 2025 men's HBCU All-Star Game on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game Roster

Team Al Attles

Player School Kameron Hobbs Morgan State University Alvin Miles Miles College Evan Johnson University of Maryland Shore Christian Ings Norfolk State University Martaz Robinson Delaware State University Marcus Dockery Howard University Jalen Williams Clark Atlanta University Omar Croskey South Carolina State University Davion Everett South Carolina State University Jesus Carralero Martin Bethune Cookman University Ahmir Langlais Tennessee State University Tyrel Bladen Norfolk State University

Coaches

Erik Martin – South Carolina State University Head Men's Basketball Coach

Doug Whittler – Morehouse College Head Men's Basketball Coach

Team Bob Love

Player School Robert Smith Delaware State University Tairell Fletcher Fayetteville State University Kevin Sesberry Tuskegee University T.J. Madlock Alabama State University Jordan Hinds Bluefield State University Derrick Tezeno Southern University Bakir Cleveland Lincoln University (PA) Wayne Bristol Jr. Hampton University Ernest Ross Grambling State University Kenny Hunter Texas Southern University Romelle Mansel Jackson State University Shannon Grant Jackson State University

Coaches

Kevin Johnson – Southern University Head Men's Basketball Coach

Luke D’Alessio – Fayetteville State University Head Men's Basketball Coach

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage