Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Marseille vs PSG in the United States are listed below.

Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Orange Vélodrome on Sunday in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries more edge than usual, with both clubs arriving in poor form and plenty to prove.

Bruno Genesio's Marseille have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat to Besiktas in the Europa League on Wednesday. That run has left them sitting in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table, and the pressure on the squad is mounting.

PSG are not in a much healthier position. Luis Enrique's side have managed just one win in their last five outings and sit seventh in the standings, a poor return for a club of their ambitions. The coach has been candid about the challenge ahead, warning that form counts for nothing in a fixture like this.

The tension around the match extends off the pitch too. PSG's hardcore supporters have launched legal action to contest a travel ban imposed by local authorities, who cited the historic violence between the two sets of fans as justification for the restriction.

Desire Doue is one player PSG will be leaning on. The attacking midfielder is reportedly in contract extension talks with the club, who are keen to tie him down until 2032, underlining his growing importance to Enrique's project.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs PSG live.

How to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marseille head into the match without Tochukwu Nnadi and Geoffrey Kondogbia through injury. Bruno Genesio's projected XI is expected to feature Jeffrey De Lange, CJ Egan-Riley, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson, Timothy Weah, Angel Gomes, Igor Paixao, Amine Harit, Himad Abdelli, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Amine Gouiri.

PSG report no injuries or suspensions heading into the fixture. Luis Enrique's projected starting lineup reads: Matvey Safonov, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Form

Marseille have won just one of their last five matches, with their record reading W-L-L-L-L. Their only victory in that stretch was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on August 21. Since then, they have lost to Monaco, Paris FC, Rennes, and most recently Besiktas, conceding 10 goals across those four defeats. Across all five matches, Marseille scored nine goals and conceded 11.

PSG have a record of W-D-D-W-L across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win at Brest on September 13, and they also beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League on September 9. They drew with both Lille and Rennes earlier in the season and suffered a 2-1 loss to Monaco. PSG scored 12 goals across the five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Ligue 1 on February 8, 2026, when PSG beat Marseille 5-0 at the Parc des Princes. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three, Marseille one, and the sides drew once, including a 2-2 draw in the Super Cup in January 2026. The last time Marseille beat PSG at the Vélodrome was on September 22, 2025, when they won 1-0.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Marseille sit 13th while PSG are in 7th, meaning neither side is anywhere near the pace they would expect to set at this stage of the season. A win here would give the victor a significant boost in momentum and league position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: