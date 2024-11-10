+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Aston Villa Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will take on Aston Villa Women in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

The hosts have managed to win three out of their first five fixtures in the new season, and are fifth in the standings. They will be confident of delivering a good performance at home against Aston Villa, who are yet to claim their first win of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

WSL YouTubeWatch here

The match will be shown live on WSL YouTube in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time

Date:November 10, 2024
Kick-off time:1.45 pm EST
Venue:Leigh Sports Village

The match will be played at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, with kick-off at 1.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Evie Rabjohn, Anna Sandberg, and Leah Galton are injured and unavailable for Manchester United.

Boss Marc Skinner said: “Everyone is fit and available, barring Leah [Galton] and Anna [Sandberg] who are being assessed. So barring them and Evie [Rabjohn] on long term, everybody else is up for selection so the squad is healthy going into this game.”

Manchester United Women possible XI: Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Galton; Clinton, Janssen, Naalsund; Geyse, Terland, Toone.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce
Defenders:George, Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Janssen, Turner, Simpson
Midfielders:Toone, Clinton, Ladd, Awujo, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Watson
Forwards:Malard, Bizet, Terland, Geyse, Williams, Barry

Aston Villa Women team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Aston Villa Women against the hosts. They will be hoping to make use of the available squad to clinch their first win of the season.

Aston Villa predicted XI: D'Angelo, Turner, Patten, Parker, Nobbs, Kearns, Robinson, Leon, Daly, Gabi Nunes, Hanson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:D’Angelo, Leat, Poor
Defenders:Mayling, Tomás, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco
Midfielders:Staniforth, Kearns, Nobbs, K. Dali, Mullett, Baijings, Taylor
Forwards:R. Daly, Robinson, Salmon, Leon, Hanson, Grant, Nunes

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/01/24Manchester United 2 - 1 Aston VillaWSL
01/10/23Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester UnitedWSL
28/04/23Aston Villa 2 - 3 Manchester UnitedWSL
03/12/22Manchester United 5 - 0 Aston VillaWSL
01/10/22Aston Villa (win on penalties) 1 - 1 Manchester UnitedFA League Cup

Useful links

