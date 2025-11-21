How to watch today's Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mainz 05 welcome Hoffenheim to the OPEL ARENA on Friday for a Bundesliga showdown that pits a struggling home side against a visiting team firing on all cylinders in front of goal.

Mainz head into the new matchweek still licking their wounds from a late sucker punch delivered by Ritsu Doan, whose 80th-minute strike condemned Die Nullfunfer to a slim defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks back.

The pressure is piling high on Bo Henriksen, with his side scraping together just a solitary point from their last six Bundesliga outings. In stark contrast, Hoffenheim arrive in buoyant spirits, riding a wave of momentum after overturning an early setback to dispatch RB Leipzig 3-1 at home, stretching Christian Ilzer's winning streak to four league matches. That purple patch has propelled Die Kraichgauer up to sixth place, leaving them only two points shy of the chasing pack near the summit.

Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga MEWA Arena

The Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Hoffenheim will be played at MEWA Arena in Mainz, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Friday, November 21, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 team news

Bo Henriksen's preparation has been complicated further by fitness concerns surrounding Maxim Leitsch and Andreas Hanche-Olsen, while midfield linchpin Nadiem Amiri is a major doubt after pulling out of Germany duty with an adductor issue.

Should Amiri be ruled out, expect Dominik Kohr to slide into the engine room and youngster Sota Kawasaki to be drafted in as cover.

Hoffenheim team news

On the opposite end, Christian Ilzer is unlikely to tinker much with his winning formula, with the only anticipated change being Fisnik Asllani stepping in for Andrej Kramaric.

Hoffenheim will still be without long-term absentees Kelven Frees and Hennes Behrens, but they travel with confidence firmly on their side.

