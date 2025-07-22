How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to welcome the Minnesota Twins to Chavez Ravine on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, for a midweek showdown at Dodger Stadium. At this ballpark, L.A. got the better of Minnesota the last time they crossed paths.

The Twins kicked off the second half of their campaign with a trip to Coors Field to take on the struggling Colorado Rockies. After dropping the first two games of the series by scores of 6-4 and 10-6, Minnesota salvaged the finale on Sunday with a convincing 7-1 victory. Royce Lewis provided the spark at the plate, belting a pair of solo home runs, while Joe Ryan was electric on the bump, punching out 11 batters over seven dominant innings.

On the other side, the Dodgers are looking to bounce back after a rough weekend at the hands of the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers. Los Angeles was swept at home, falling 2-0, 8-7, and 6-5 in three tightly contested games. Adding to the concern, veteran slugger Freddie Freeman exited Sunday’s loss after taking a knock to the wrist.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNNT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Tuesday, July 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who continues to shine in his first big-league season. The 26-year-old enters Tuesday’s tilt with an 8-7 record, a sparkling 2.59 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP over 19 starts (104.1 innings). His last outing was a gem, seven shutout innings against the Giants, allowing just three hits and a pair of free passes in a no-decision. Over his past four starts, Yamamoto has been dialed in, sporting a 1.83 ERA and a 2.53 FIP. He’s never faced the Twins, but he’s thrived in interleague play, boasting a 2.47 ERA through eight career starts against the American League.

Minnesota Twins team news

Minnesota has been swinging the bats fairly well in July, slashing .248/.308/.444 with 22 long balls across 495 at-bats. Their bullpen has been solid too, posting a 3.51 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP, although opponents are hitting .277 off them, a figure they'll want to trim against a dangerous Dodgers lineup.

Taking the hill for the Twins on Tuesday will be Simeon Woods Richardson. The 24-year-old righty enters the contest with a 5-4 record, a 3.95 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP across 14 starts and one relief outing this season. He’s been in great form lately, surrendering just two earned runs across 19.2 innings over his last four appearances. While this will mark his first look at the Dodgers, Woods Richardson has some interleague experience under his belt, carrying a 4.42 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 73.1 innings against National League opponents.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Tyler Glasnow Starting Pitcher (Twins) Chris Paddack TV Channel MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT Livestream Fubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record