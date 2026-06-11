How to Watch Mexico’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Times, TV channels, live streams and more

The wait is finally over, World Cup 2026 is here ! As well as 104 thrilling encounters we've got three dazzling opening ceremonies to savour, one staged by each of the tournament co-hosts, Mexico, Canada and United States.

First up, the spotlight falls on Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, on Thursday June 11. The iconic stadium will be hosting a massive celebration, that includes huge music artists such as Shakira, before the home nation faces South Africa in the opening World Cup clash.

So how can you catch the Azteca extravaganza? Whether you are watching from home or streaming on your phone, let GOAL give you the lowdown on how to watch the opening ceremony in Mexico.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026

When is Mexico’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place before the opening game between Mexico and South Africa today, Thursday June 11.

Information Detail Date Thursday June 11 Location Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Time 1.30pm (ET) / 10.30am (PT) Mexico vs South Africa kick-off 3.00pm (ET) / 12 noon (PT)

How to watch Mexico’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

FOX will be broadcasting expanded pre-game coverage from the Estadio Azteca, starting at 1pm ET on Thursday, June 11. That coverage will encompass the official opening festivities inside the Estadio Azteca. The ceremony itself gets underway at 1.30pm ET (90 minutes before Mexico's World Cup opener against South Africa (which kicks off at 3pm ET).

Fans can stream the opening ceremony coverage with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.

Fubo is GOAL's recommended streaming service across FIFA World Cup. They carry FOX and FS1 - the two English language channels that between them will broadcast all 104 matches throughout the tournament. They also carry Telemundo who will host the vast majority of fixtures with Spanish commentary.

Beyond a five day free trial, Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including their cheapest - 'Fubo Sports + News' - which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with 26+ channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and, crucially, FOX and FS1.

READ MORE: Where to watch the FOX Network June 2026?

How to watch Mexico’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony with Spanish commentary

For many soccer fans, nothing beats the energy of a Spanish-language broadcast.

NBCUniversal holds the Spanish-language rights to the opening ceremony, meaning you can flip over to Telemundo or Universo to watch the star-studded spectacle.

Every single minute of the Spanish-language broadcast will be on Peacock too, for those looking to stream the pre-match festivities from the Estadio Azteca. You will need a Peacock Premium ($10.99/month) or Premium Plus subscription to watch.

Telemundo is also included in Fubo's 'Latino' package, which typically costs $14.99 per month, though it is often available with introductory discounts, such as $9.99 per month for your first two months.

Where is Mexico’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca (officially known as Estadio Banorte for sponsorship reasons) is a football stadium located in Coyoacan, Mexico City. It's been the regular home ground of Liga MX team, Club America, as well as the Mexico national team, since opening in 1966. With a capacity of 87,523, it is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest association football stadium in the world.

The Azteca famously staged both the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals and although it won't be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 finale, it will make history in the summer, becoming the only stadium to stages matches at three different World Cups. Following recent renovations, the stadium has only just reopened, in readiness for the opening game of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Who’s performing at Mexico’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

A whole host of global music stars will be performing at the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico, including the likes of Alejandro Fernández, J Balvin, Maná, and Tyla.

However the headline performers are Shakira and Burna Boy, who will be performing the official World Cup 2026 tournament song, 'Dai Dai'.

Shakira, the multi-Grammy award winning singer, is renowned for her performances on the global stage. Not only did she star at the 2010 World Cup Opening Ceremony with her mega tournament hit, 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', she also co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Jennifer Lopez.