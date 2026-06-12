How to Watch Canada’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Times, TV channels, live streams and more

The FIFA World Cup arrives in Canada for the first ever time and the Maple Leaf nation are in a soccer frenzy.

A total of 13 matches are being staged across Canada's two World Cup venues, BMO Field and BC Place, but before the match action commences, we've got the Opening Ceremony, featuring none other than Michael Buble, to savour.

So how can you catch all the thrilling action from Toronto? Whether you are watching from home, streaming on your phone, let GOAL give you the lowdown on how to watch the opening ceremony in Canada.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026

When is Canada’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony takes place before Canada's opening game of the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Friday June 12.

Information Detail Date Friday, June 12 Location BMO Field, Toronto Time 1.30pm (ET) / 10.30am (PT) Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off 3.00pm (ET) / 12 noon (PT)

How to watch Canada’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

FOX will be broadcasting expanded pre-game coverage from BMO Field, starting at 1pm ET on Friday, June 12. That coverage will encompass the official opening festivities inside BMO Field. The ceremony itself gets underway at 1.30pm ET (90 minutes before Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina (which kicks off at 3pm ET).

Fans can stream the opening ceremony coverage with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.

Fubo is GOAL's recommended streaming service across FIFA World Cup. They carry FOX and FS1 - the two English language channels that between them will broadcast all 104 matches throughout the tournament. They also carry Telemundo who will host the vast majority of fixtures with Spanish commentary.

Beyond a five day free trial, Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including their cheapest - 'Fubo Sports + News' - which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with 26+ channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and, crucially, FOX and FS1.

READ MORE: Where to watch the FOX Network June 2026?

How to watch Canada’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony with Spanish commentary

For many soccer fans, nothing beats the energy of a Spanish-language broadcast.

NBCUniversal holds the Spanish-language rights to the opening ceremony, meaning you can flip over to Telemundo or Universo to watch the star-studded spectacle.

Every single minute of the Spanish-language broadcast will be on Peacock too, for those looking to stream the pre-match festivities from BMO Field. You will need a Peacock Premium ($10.99/month) or Premium Plus subscription to watch.

Telemundo is also included in Fubo's 'Latino' package, which typically costs $14.99 per month, though it is often available with introductory discounts, such as $9.99 per month for your first two months.

Where is Canada’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

BMO Field

BMO Field is an outdoor stadium located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario and since opening in 2007, Toronto FC of MLS fame, along with the Canadian national soccer team, have played there regularly.

From 2014 to 2016, the stadium underwent a series of major renovations and lengthened the field to make it suitable for hosting Canadian football. The latter allowed for the Toronto Argonauts to move to BMO Field at the start of the 2016 CFL season.

BMO Field is one of two Canadian stadiums, the other being BC Place in Vancouver, which will host matches at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. To satisfy a FIFA requirement, the stadium will be supplemented by 17,756 temporary seats to bring its capacity to 45,736 for this summer's soccer extravaganza.

The largest attendance for any event at the stadium was recorded this May, when Toronto FC hosted Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in front of a crowd of 44,828.

Who’s performing at Canada’s World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

A whole host of global and Canadian music stars will be appearing at the World Cup opening ceremony in Canada, including the likes of Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez and Elyanna. Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, and Vegedream will also be performing their newly released global FIFA anthem, ‘Siir Siir’.

However, the headline performers are Canadian singing sensations, Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette. Alanis Morrisette who hit the US Billboard top-10 twice in the 1990s, with 'Ironic' and 'You Learn’, is due to belt out the Canadian National Anthem.