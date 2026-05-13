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FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images Sport
Celine Abrahams

How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in 4K Ultra HD

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

Here's how you can watch every minute of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in stunning 4K Ultra HD in the United States


Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial


FIFA World Cup 2026 TV schedule

Date

Game (Group)

Kick-Off (ET / PT)

Live Stream

06/11

Mexico vs South Africa (A)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/11

South Korea vs Czechia (A)

10pm / 7pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/12

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (B)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/12

USA vs Paraguay (D)

9pm / 6pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/13

Qatar vs Switzerland (B)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/13

Brazil vs Morocco (C)

6pm / 3pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/13

Haiti vs Scotland (C)

9pm / 6pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/13

Australia vs Turkiye (D)

12am / 9pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/14

Germany vs Curacao (E)

1pm / 10am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/14

Netherlands vs Japan (F)

4pm / 1pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/14

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (E)

7pm / 4pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/14

Sweden vs Tunisia (F)

10pm / 7pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/15

Spain vs Cape Verde (H)

12pm / 9am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/15

Belgium vs Egypt (G)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/15

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (H)

6pm / 3pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/15

Iran vs New Zealand (G)

9pm / 6pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/16

France vs Senegal (I)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/16

Iraq vs Norway (I)

6pm / 3pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/16

Argentina vs Algeria (J)

9pm / 6pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/16

Austria vs Jordan (J)

12am / 9pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/17

Portugal vs DR Congo (K)

1pm / 10am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/17

England vs Croatia (L)

4pm / 1pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/17

Ghana vs Panama (L)

7pm / 4pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/17

Uzbekistan vs Colombia (K)

10pm / 7pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/18

Czechia vs South Africa (A)

12pm / 9am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/18

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (B)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/18

Canada vs Qatar (B)

6pm / 3pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/18

Mexico vs South Korea (A)

9pm / 6pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/19

USA vs Australia (D)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/19

Scotland vs Morocco (C)

6pm / 3pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/19

Brazil vs Haiti (C)

8pm / 5.30pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/19

Turkiye vs Paraguay (D)

11pm / 8pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/20

Netherlands vs Sweden (F)

1pm / 10am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/20

Germany vs Ivory Coast (E)

4pm / 1pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/20

Ecuador vs Curacao (E)

8pm / 5pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/20

Tunisia vs Japan (F)

12am / 9pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/21

Spain vs Saudi Arabia (H)

12pm / 9am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/21

Belgium vs Iran (G)

3pm / 12pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/21

Uruguay vs Cape Verde (H)

6pm / 3pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/21

New Zealand vs Egypt (G)

9pm / 6pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/22

Argentina vs Austria (J)

1pm / 10am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/22

France vs Iraq (I)

5pm / 2pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/22

Norway vs Senegal (I)

8pm / 5pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/22

Jordan vs Algeria (J)

11pm / 8pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/23

Portugal vs Uzbekistan (K)

1pm / 10am

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/23

England vs Ghana (L)

4pm / 1pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/23

Panama vs Croatia (L)

7pm / 4pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/23

Colombia vs DR Congo (K)

10pm / 7pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/24

Switzerland vs Canada (B)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/24

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar (B)

3pm / 12pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/24

Scotland vs Brazil (C)

6pm / 3pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/24

Morocco vs Haiti (C)

6pm / 3pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/24

Czechia vs Mexico (A)

9pm / 6pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/24

South Africa vs South Korea (A)

9pm / 6pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/25

Ecuador vs Germany (E)

4pm / 1pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/25

Curacao vs Ivory Coast (E)

4pm / 1pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/25

Japan vs Sweden (F)

7pm / 4pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/25

Tunisia vs Netherlands (F)

7pm / 4pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/25

Paraguay vs Australia (D)

10pm / 7pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/25

USA vs Turkiye (D)

10pm / 7pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/26

Norway vs France (I)

3pm / 12pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/26

Senegal vs Iraq (I)

3pm / 12pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/26

Uruguay vs Spain (H)

8pm / 5pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/26

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (H)

8pm / 5pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/27

Panama vs England (L)

5pm / 2pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/27

Croatia vs Ghana (L)

5pm / 2pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/27

Colombia vs Portugal (K)

7.30pm / 4.30pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

06/27

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (K)

7.30pm / 4.30pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/28

Algeria vs Austria (J)

10pm / 7pm

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

06/28

Jordan vs Argentina (J)

10pm / 7pm

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

Who has broadcast rights to the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Broadcast rights to all 104 matches through the 2026 FIFA World Cup are owned by FOX (English language) and NBC/Telemundo (Spanish language).

2026 FIFA World Cup free streams in 4K quality

If you are looking for a high-definition, reliable way to stream the matches without an immediate commitment, Fubo is your best tactical play. Fubo provides seamless access to FOX and FS1, who will be broadcasting all 104 matches. This ensures you won't miss a single game in stunning 4K resolution.

The most effective way to watch for free is to take advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial. This window is perfect for catching the opening matches or a critical knockout fixture without spending a dime. Beyond the live broadcast, the service offers a robust Cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record the games and watch them later if the kickoff time doesn't align with your schedule. To maximize this offer, it is best to sign up on the morning of your preferred nation's first match; this strategic timing ensures you cover as much of the group stage action as possible within the free period.


Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial

Read more: Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026: Providers, channels, matches, schedules and more

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup with English commentary

To watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in English within the United States, your primary destination will be your main FOX Network, as well as their sister channel, FS1.


Comprehensive coverage
new fubo logo

Fubo

Fubo's Pro or Elite plan carries FOX, FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2.

DVR capabilities: Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: 10

Free trial: Five days

Monthly from$84.99
Best overall TV package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DIRECTV Stream

FOX Sports 1 is available across all of DIRECTV's packages. FOX Sports 2 is available on Ultimate and Premier.

DVR capabilities: Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go

Free trial: Five days

Monthly from$84.99
Editors' pick
Sling Blue Promo Panel logo

Sling TV

Get Sling Blue for FOX Sports and FS1. For FS2, add Sports Extra for $11.

DVR capabilities: 50 hrs - Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: Up to Four

Free trial: No

Monthly from$50.99 (+$11)
Comprehensive coverage
new fubo logo

Fubo

Fubo's Pro or Elite plan carries FOX, FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2.

DVR capabilities: Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: 10

Free trial: Five days

Monthly from$84.99
Best overall TV package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DIRECTV Stream

FOX Sports 1 is available across all of DIRECTV's packages. FOX Sports 2 is available on Ultimate and Premier.

DVR capabilities: Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go

Free trial: Five days

Monthly from$84.99
Editors' pick
Sling Blue Promo Panel logo

Sling TV

Get Sling Blue for FOX Sports and FS1. For FS2, add Sports Extra for $11.

DVR capabilities: 50 hrs - Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: Up to Four

Free trial: No

Monthly from$50.99 (+$11)
Comprehensive coverage
new fubo logo

Fubo

Fubo's Pro or Elite plan carries FOX, FOX Sports, FS1 and FS2.

DVR capabilities: Unlimited

Simultaneous streams: 10

Free trial: Five days

Monthly from$84.99


How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spanish commentary

In the United States, Telemundo holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights, and they are pulling out all the stops for this home-soil tournament.

If you want the most flexible and immersive experience, Peacock is the official streaming home for every single goal. For the 2026 tournament, Peacock is streaming all 104 matches live in Spanish.


Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here



Frequently asked questions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from 11 June to 19 July. It will be a historic tournament, as it is the first time the competition will be co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will expand to feature 48 teams. This is a significant increase from the 32-team format used in previous editions (1998 - 2022).

The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage. From there, the competition proceeds to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Due to the expansion of teams and the new group stage format, the 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches in total, compared to the 64 matches played in previous editions. To win the trophy, a team will now need to play eight matches instead of seven.

For the 2026 tournament, each participating national team must submit a roster of between 23 and 26 players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on 19 July.

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