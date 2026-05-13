How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in 4K Ultra HD









FIFA World Cup 2026 TV schedule

Date Game (Group) Kick-Off (ET / PT) Live Stream 06/11 Mexico vs South Africa (A) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/11 South Korea vs Czechia (A) 10pm / 7pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/12 Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (B) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/12 USA vs Paraguay (D) 9pm / 6pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/13 Qatar vs Switzerland (B) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/13 Brazil vs Morocco (C) 6pm / 3pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/13 Haiti vs Scotland (C) 9pm / 6pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/13 Australia vs Turkiye (D) 12am / 9pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/14 Germany vs Curacao (E) 1pm / 10am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/14 Netherlands vs Japan (F) 4pm / 1pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/14 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (E) 7pm / 4pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/14 Sweden vs Tunisia (F) 10pm / 7pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/15 Spain vs Cape Verde (H) 12pm / 9am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/15 Belgium vs Egypt (G) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/15 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (H) 6pm / 3pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/15 Iran vs New Zealand (G) 9pm / 6pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/16 France vs Senegal (I) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/16 Iraq vs Norway (I) 6pm / 3pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/16 Argentina vs Algeria (J) 9pm / 6pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/16 Austria vs Jordan (J) 12am / 9pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/17 Portugal vs DR Congo (K) 1pm / 10am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/17 England vs Croatia (L) 4pm / 1pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/17 Ghana vs Panama (L) 7pm / 4pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/17 Uzbekistan vs Colombia (K) 10pm / 7pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/18 Czechia vs South Africa (A) 12pm / 9am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/18 Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (B) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/18 Canada vs Qatar (B) 6pm / 3pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/18 Mexico vs South Korea (A) 9pm / 6pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/19 USA vs Australia (D) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/19 Scotland vs Morocco (C) 6pm / 3pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/19 Brazil vs Haiti (C) 8pm / 5.30pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/19 Turkiye vs Paraguay (D) 11pm / 8pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/20 Netherlands vs Sweden (F) 1pm / 10am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/20 Germany vs Ivory Coast (E) 4pm / 1pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/20 Ecuador vs Curacao (E) 8pm / 5pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/20 Tunisia vs Japan (F) 12am / 9pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia (H) 12pm / 9am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/21 Belgium vs Iran (G) 3pm / 12pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/21 Uruguay vs Cape Verde (H) 6pm / 3pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/21 New Zealand vs Egypt (G) 9pm / 6pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/22 Argentina vs Austria (J) 1pm / 10am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/22 France vs Iraq (I) 5pm / 2pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/22 Norway vs Senegal (I) 8pm / 5pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/22 Jordan vs Algeria (J) 11pm / 8pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (K) 1pm / 10am FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/23 England vs Ghana (L) 4pm / 1pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/23 Panama vs Croatia (L) 7pm / 4pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/23 Colombia vs DR Congo (K) 10pm / 7pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/24 Switzerland vs Canada (B) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/24 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar (B) 3pm / 12pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/24 Scotland vs Brazil (C) 6pm / 3pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/24 Morocco vs Haiti (C) 6pm / 3pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/24 Czechia vs Mexico (A) 9pm / 6pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/24 South Africa vs South Korea (A) 9pm / 6pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/25 Ecuador vs Germany (E) 4pm / 1pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/25 Curacao vs Ivory Coast (E) 4pm / 1pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/25 Japan vs Sweden (F) 7pm / 4pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/25 Tunisia vs Netherlands (F) 7pm / 4pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/25 Paraguay vs Australia (D) 10pm / 7pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/25 USA vs Turkiye (D) 10pm / 7pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/26 Norway vs France (I) 3pm / 12pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/26 Senegal vs Iraq (I) 3pm / 12pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/26 Uruguay vs Spain (H) 8pm / 5pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/26 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (H) 8pm / 5pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/27 Panama vs England (L) 5pm / 2pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/27 Croatia vs Ghana (L) 5pm / 2pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/27 Colombia vs Portugal (K) 7.30pm / 4.30pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 06/27 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (K) 7.30pm / 4.30pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/28 Algeria vs Austria (J) 10pm / 7pm FS1, Telemundo, Peacock 06/28 Jordan vs Argentina (J) 10pm / 7pm FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

Who has broadcast rights to the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Broadcast rights to all 104 matches through the 2026 FIFA World Cup are owned by FOX (English language) and NBC/Telemundo (Spanish language).

2026 FIFA World Cup free streams in 4K quality

If you are looking for a high-definition, reliable way to stream the matches without an immediate commitment, Fubo is your best tactical play. Fubo provides seamless access to FOX and FS1, who will be broadcasting all 104 matches. This ensures you won't miss a single game in stunning 4K resolution.

The most effective way to watch for free is to take advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial. This window is perfect for catching the opening matches or a critical knockout fixture without spending a dime. Beyond the live broadcast, the service offers a robust Cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record the games and watch them later if the kickoff time doesn't align with your schedule. To maximize this offer, it is best to sign up on the morning of your preferred nation's first match; this strategic timing ensures you cover as much of the group stage action as possible within the free period.





Read more: Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026: Providers, channels, matches, schedules and more

How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup with English commentary

To watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in English within the United States, your primary destination will be your main FOX Network, as well as their sister channel, FS1.









How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spanish commentary

In the United States, Telemundo holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights, and they are pulling out all the stops for this home-soil tournament.

If you want the most flexible and immersive experience, Peacock is the official streaming home for every single goal. For the 2026 tournament, Peacock is streaming all 104 matches live in Spanish.











