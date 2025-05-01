How to watch WNBA games: WNBA 2025 schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

Everything you need to know about how to catch the WNBA 2025 season this year

The WNBA is gearing up for what could be its biggest and boldest season yet, with a record-breaking wave of attention set to flood in from fans across the U.S. and beyond.

As the 2025 campaign gets ready to tip off, the league is stacked with headline-grabbing talent. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, newly crowned NCAA champ Paige Bueckers, who just led UConn to glory, and many more will battle it out to dethrone the defending champion New York Liberty.

Expect a full-throttle show of logo-range threes, dazzling drives, and rim-rattling plays as the WNBA rides a wave of momentum into what promises to be a landmark season.

How to watch WNBA games in 2025

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC

Catching all the WNBA action this season is easier than ever, with most games airing across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

To follow every buzzer-beater, fast break, and playoff push, fans will want access to ESPN's family of networks along with League Pass for wall-to-wall coverage. Whether you're streaming or watching live, staying locked in all season long is a breeze. Here's your guide to watching every thrilling minute of the 2025 WNBA season.

How to Watch WNBA Games on Fubo

Fubo is a slam dunk for fans wanting ESPN and ABC coverage. Right now, you can get a Pro plan for just $60/month (down from the usual $80), giving you access to over 150 channels plus unlimited cloud DVR—perfect for catching every game on your own time.

How to Watch WNBA Games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another solid pick. It offers live coverage of WNBA games on ABC and ESPN, and it sweetens the deal with ESPN+ for extra sports content and Disney+ for all your entertainment needs. After a free three-day trial, it'll run you $83/month.

How to Watch WNBA Games on DIREC TV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM also covers your bases with WNBA broadcasts on ESPN and ABC. Prices vary based on your region and sports add-ons, but right now you can take advantage of some hefty discounts: $15 off for the first two months on the $95/month Entertainment + Sports Pack, or $20 off for three months on the $109/month Choice + Sports Pack or $120/month Ultimate + Sports Pack.

How to Watch WNBA Games on Sling TV

Sling TV gives you flexibility with three plans tailored to sports fans. The Orange Plan at $40/month includes ESPN, while the Blue Plan ($45/month) skips ESPN but includes NFL Network and FS1. Want it all? The Orange + Blue Plan combines both for $60/month. Just keep in mind that regional pricing might vary slightly—check local listings for the latest deals.

How to Watch NBA Games from anywhere with a VPN

And if you're tuning in from outside the U.S., you're not out of bounds. WNBA League Pass is available worldwide, but you’ll need a VPN like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access to access U.S.-based streams. These tools mask your location, letting you unlock the full season of hoops action from wherever you are.

When does the WNBA season start?

The WNBA's 2025 campaign is nearly upon us, with preseason action tipping off on Friday, May 2 and running through May 12 with 15 warm-up clashes on the docket.

The league's landmark 29th season will break new ground, featuring a record-setting 44-game regular season slate for the first time ever. Things get underway in style on Friday, May 16 with a blockbuster tripleheader: the Atlanta Dream visit the Washington Mystics, the Minnesota Lynx head south to face the Dallas Wings, and the Los Angeles Sparks take on expansion side Golden State Valkyries in what promises to be a fiery debut in the Bay.

WNBA 2025 key dates to know