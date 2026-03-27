Where to watch Switzerland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Switzerland are widely seen as one of European soccer's most respected and consistent performers.

Regular qualifiers to both the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship, La Nati have been led by a recent generation of standout players including Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland this season.

Upcoming Switzerland TV schedule

Where to watch Switzerland for free

Many international soccer games are broadcast live on streaming platforms that offer free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials to new customers and offer access to a number of channels that show live international soccer including ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and Fubo Sports Network.

Where to watch Switzerland worldwide

Switzerland attract supporters from all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find them on one of the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Switzerland soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada DAZN Switzerland Blue Sport France L'Equipe Germany DAZN International UEFA.tv

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next upcoming Switzerland soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports