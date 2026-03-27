Where to watch Real Salt Lake today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Real Salt Lake was formed in 2004 after the MLS sought an expansion in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. The following year, they featured in the Major League Soccer, and in 2009, they went on to win the MLS Cup.

In 2011, they scripted history by becoming the first American team to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final. As of now, they are recognised as one of the finest teams in the MLS and the USA.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information regarding their upcoming matches and broadcasts.

Upcoming Real Salt Lake TV Schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream MLS soccer

Where to watch Real Salt Lake documentaries

A documentary named 'Making of a Moment: Season 1 - The RSL Story' was made on the club's unexpected performance in the MLS 2021 playoffs. It sheds light on the struggle the team encountered both on and off the pitch. You can watch it on the KSL Podcasts YouTube channel.

Where to watch Real Salt Lake worldwide

Fans in the USA will be able to enjoy Real Salt Lake's MLS games on Apple TV via an MLS Season Pass. Select nationally televised matches can be accessed on Fox Sports 1.

For fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal of Real Salt Lake's MLS fixtures.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK TNT Sports, Discovery+ India Eurosport, Apple TV Australia Apple TV Canada TSN, RDS (selective matches), Apple TV

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Real Salt Lake with Spanish commentary

Apple TV provides a Spanish feed for Real Salt Lake's MLS matches; however, you will need an MLS Season Pass to gain access. Selective nationally televised matches can be witnessed on FOX Deportes too.