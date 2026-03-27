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Real Betis Balompie v Nottingham Forest FC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Real Betis today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis
LaLiga

Everything you need to know about where to watch Real Betis in LALIGA and all other competitions

Real Betis Balompié, commonly known as Real Betis, is a professional soccer club based in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. As a prominent team in La Liga, Spain's top flight of soccer, they are known for their vibrant green and white striped kits, earning them the nickname "Los Verdiblancos." The club plays its home games at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, though will use Estadio de La Cartuja for the 2025-28 seasons due to stadium renovations.

With a rich history, Real Betis has achieved significant success, including winning the La Liga title in 1935 and the Copa del Rey on three occasions, in 1977, 2005, and most recently in 2022. Their dedicated fanbase often rallies behind the club with the motto "¡Viva el Betis manque pierda!", which translates to "Long live Betis even though they lose!".

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Real Betis’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Real Betis TV schedule

Where to watch Real Betis for free

Here in the United States, LALIGA soccer games are mostly broadcast live on ESPN Deportes.

ESPN Deportes is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream ESPN Deportes live todayStart a free trial

Where to watch Real Betis with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Real Betis soccer games is available on ESPN Deportes.

ESPN Deportes is available on the streaming service Fubo.

Where to watch Real Betis worldwide

Below is a table showing where you can watch Real Betis soccer games in various countries around the world.

CountryBroadcaster
SpainMovistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD, Movistar Plus+
CanadaTSN+, Amazon Prime Video
MexicoSky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Great BritainDisney+ Premium
AustraliabeIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 2

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Real Betis soccer game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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Where to buy Real Betis tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Real Betis tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Spain. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Real Betis tickets from £55Book tickets

Where to buy Real Betis kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Real Betis kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Real Betis jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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