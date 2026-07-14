Where to watch Puebla today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow La Franja as they battle for glory under manager Gerardo Espinoza in domestic and international campaigns, GOAL outlines all the major broadcasting and streaming details.

Upcoming Puebla TV schedule July 2026

How to watch Club Puebla in Liga MX

Fans in the United States can watch Club Puebla across the Apertura 2026 and Clausura 2027 tournaments of Liga MX.

For home fixtures hosted at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, the broadcasting rights are primary held by TelevisaUnivision. This means home matches are frequently broadcast live on Spanish-language networks such as TUDN, Univision, and UniMás, or streamed digitally on ViX. Our dedicated guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel breaks down popular streaming platforms, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream, which host these networks.

When Puebla plays away from home, the broadcasting landscape shifts depending on the host club's media rights partnership. Away matches can be distributed across other major sports platforms, such as Fox Deportes (for games hosted by clubs like FC Juárez or Monterrey) or Telemundo (for games hosted by Chivas de Guadalajara).

How to watch Club Puebla in the Leagues Cup

During the late-summer window, Club Puebla pivots to continental competition in the Leagues Cup. For the 2026 tournament, La Franja will play their group-stage matches away from home against three Major League Soccer (MLS) opponents: Portland Timbers, Austin FC, and San Diego FC.

Every match of the Leagues Cup is available to stream live in the United States through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a broader overview of all viewing options for Mexican soccer clubs, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer keeps you fully updated on all continental clashes.

How to watch and live stream Club Puebla for free

For supporters looking to catch Club Puebla without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by taking advantage of introductory trial periods from major streaming services.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain top-tier choices for Liga MX fans in the U.S., as their standard subscriptions include essential television networks like Univision, TUDN, Fox Deportes, and UniMás. Both services currently offer a 5-day free trial for new users, which provides a perfect option to stream a key Liga MX matchday at no initial cost. For further information on plans, pricing, and exact channel lists, feel free to check out our complete Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review.