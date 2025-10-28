+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Washington Commanders v Kansas City ChiefsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Watch and live stream NFL Games on Paramount+

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL Games on Paramount+, as well as weekly schedule, announcers, studio shows and more for 2025-26 season

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the new NFL season as reigning champions, with the coveted Lombardi Trophy still glistening in their cabinet. Every team will be gunning to take them down, while the Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission of their own, to reclaim their throne after their hopes of a historic three-peat were dashed last season.

Across 18 thrilling weeks, the real contenders will rise and fall as the regular season unfolds. Fans can catch all the action live on Paramount+, which streams NFL matchups broadcast on local CBS stations, meaning you won't miss a moment of your hometown team in action.

As CBS Sports celebrates its 66th season of NFL coverage in 2025, football lovers can once again stream every heart-pounding regular-season clash on Paramount+, bringing the gridiron drama straight to their screens.

How to watch NFL Games on Paramount+

Every NFL game broadcast live on your local CBS station can also be streamed through Paramount+, giving fans another way to catch the action wherever they are. The platform is currently offering a free one-week trial, letting new users test the waters before committing to a subscription.

NFL on Paramount+2025-26 Upcoming Schedule

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)
Week 8Oct. 26Dolphins vs. Falcons1 pm
Oct. 26Bears vs. Ravens1 pm
Oct. 26Jets vs. Bengals1 pm
Oct. 26Cowboys vs. Broncos4:25 pm
Oct. 26Titans vs. Colts4:25 pm
Week 9Nov. 2Bears vs. Bengals1 pm
Nov. 2Falcons vs. Patriots1 pm
Nov. 249ers vs. Giants1 pm
Nov. 2Colts vs. Steelers1 pm
Nov. 2Chargers vs. Titans1 pm
Nov. 2Chiefs vs. Bills4:25 pm
Week 10Nov. 9Jaguars vs. Texans1 pm
Nov. 9Bills vs. Dolphins1 pm
Nov. 9Browns vs. Jets1 pm
Nov. 9Patriots vs. Buccaneers1 pm
Nov. 9Cardinals vs. Seahawks4:05 pm
Week 11Nov. 16Buccaneers vs. Bills1 pm
Nov. 16Chargers vs. Jaguars1 pm
Nov. 16Bengals vs. Steelers1 pm
Nov. 16Ravens vs. Browns4:25 pm
Nov. 16Chiefs vs. Broncos4:25 pm
Week 12Nov. 23Jets vs. Ravens1 pm
Nov. 23Steelers vs. Bears1 pm
Nov. 23Patriots vs. Bengals1 pm
Nov. 23Colts vs. Chiefs1 pm
Nov. 23Jaguars vs. Cardinals4:05 pm
Nov. 23Browns vs. Raiders4:05 pm
Week 13Nov. 27 and Nov. 30Chiefs vs. Cowboys*4:30 pm
Nov. 27 and Nov. 3049ers vs. Browns1 pm
Nov. 27 and Nov. 30Texans vs. Colts1 pm
Nov. 27 and Nov. 30Jaguars vs. Titans1 pm
Nov. 27 and Nov. 30Raiders vs. Chargers4:25 pm
Nov. 27 and Nov. 30Bills vs. Steelers4:25 pm
*Thanksgiving Day game
Week 14Dec. 7Steelers vs. Ravens1 pm
Dec. 7Colts vs. Jaguars1 pm
Dec. 7Dolphins vs. Jets1 pm
Dec. 7Saints vs. Buccaneers1 pm
Dec. 7Broncos vs. Raiders4:05 pm
Week 15Dec. 14Ravens vs. Bengals1 pm
Dec. 14Jets vs. Jaguars1 pm
Dec. 14Chargers vs. Chiefs1 pm
Dec. 14Bills vs. Patriots1 pm
Dec. 14Packers vs. Broncos4:25 pm
Dec. 14Colts vs. Seahawks4:25 pm
Week 16Dec. 21Patriots vs. Ravens1 pm
Dec. 21Bills vs. Browns1 pm
Dec. 21Jets vs. Saints1 pm
Dec. 21Chiefs vs. Titans1 pm
Dec. 21Steelers vs. Lions4:25 pm
Dec. 21Raiders vs. Texans4:25 pm
Week 17Dec. 28Steelers vs. Browns1 pm
Dec. 28Patriots vs. Jets1 pm
Dec. 28Saints vs. Titans1 pm
Week 18Jan. 3-4Dates, times and broadcast networks for all Week 18 games are still to be announced.

Paramount+NFL announcers, analysts

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson are set to kick off their ninth season together as CBS's premier broadcast trio, continuing to bring their signature chemistry and sharp insights to NFL Sundays.

In the booth shuffle, J.J. Watt is trading his analyst chair on The NFL Today for a spot on CBS's B team, joining forces with Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn. Meanwhile, Charles Davis—Eagle's former broadcast partner—will step in to fill Tiki Barber's role alongside Andrew Catalon before transitioning into CBS's lead college football analyst role in 2026.

  • Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
  • Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
  • Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
  • Gene Steratore (rules analyst)
  • For select games: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Paramount+ pricing, plans and subscriptions

Plans for Paramount+ start at $7.99 per month, $59.99 for the year, and go up to $12.99 per month, maxing out at $119.99 for the year. Below are the breakdown costs.

Paramount+ price plans

PlanMonthly PriceYearly PriceBenefitsAds
Paramount+ Essential$7.99$59.99 
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME$12.99$119.99Ad-free (except live TV*), SHOWTIME content, local live channels, downloadable content✘*

Special offers

Currently, Paramount Plus is offering students that sign up to the streaming service an impressive 50% off.

The provider also offers discounts to veterans and seniors. You can find out more HERE.

