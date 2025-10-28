Watch and live stream NFL Games on Paramount+

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the new NFL season as reigning champions, with the coveted Lombardi Trophy still glistening in their cabinet. Every team will be gunning to take them down, while the Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission of their own, to reclaim their throne after their hopes of a historic three-peat were dashed last season.

Across 18 thrilling weeks, the real contenders will rise and fall as the regular season unfolds. Fans can catch all the action live on Paramount+, which streams NFL matchups broadcast on local CBS stations, meaning you won't miss a moment of your hometown team in action.

As CBS Sports celebrates its 66th season of NFL coverage in 2025, football lovers can once again stream every heart-pounding regular-season clash on Paramount+, bringing the gridiron drama straight to their screens.

How to watch NFL Games on Paramount+

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Livestream: Paramount+

Every NFL game broadcast live on your local CBS station can also be streamed through Paramount+, giving fans another way to catch the action wherever they are. The platform is currently offering a free one-week trial, letting new users test the waters before committing to a subscription.

NFL on Paramount+2025-26 Upcoming Schedule

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) Week 8 Oct. 26 Dolphins vs. Falcons 1 pm Oct. 26 Bears vs. Ravens 1 pm Oct. 26 Jets vs. Bengals 1 pm Oct. 26 Cowboys vs. Broncos 4:25 pm Oct. 26 Titans vs. Colts 4:25 pm Week 9 Nov. 2 Bears vs. Bengals 1 pm Nov. 2 Falcons vs. Patriots 1 pm Nov. 2 49ers vs. Giants 1 pm Nov. 2 Colts vs. Steelers 1 pm Nov. 2 Chargers vs. Titans 1 pm Nov. 2 Chiefs vs. Bills 4:25 pm Week 10 Nov. 9 Jaguars vs. Texans 1 pm Nov. 9 Bills vs. Dolphins 1 pm Nov. 9 Browns vs. Jets 1 pm Nov. 9 Patriots vs. Buccaneers 1 pm Nov. 9 Cardinals vs. Seahawks 4:05 pm Week 11 Nov. 16 Buccaneers vs. Bills 1 pm Nov. 16 Chargers vs. Jaguars 1 pm Nov. 16 Bengals vs. Steelers 1 pm Nov. 16 Ravens vs. Browns 4:25 pm Nov. 16 Chiefs vs. Broncos 4:25 pm Week 12 Nov. 23 Jets vs. Ravens 1 pm Nov. 23 Steelers vs. Bears 1 pm Nov. 23 Patriots vs. Bengals 1 pm Nov. 23 Colts vs. Chiefs 1 pm Nov. 23 Jaguars vs. Cardinals 4:05 pm Nov. 23 Browns vs. Raiders 4:05 pm Week 13 Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 Chiefs vs. Cowboys* 4:30 pm Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 49ers vs. Browns 1 pm Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 Texans vs. Colts 1 pm Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 Jaguars vs. Titans 1 pm Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 Raiders vs. Chargers 4:25 pm Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 Bills vs. Steelers 4:25 pm *Thanksgiving Day game Week 14 Dec. 7 Steelers vs. Ravens 1 pm Dec. 7 Colts vs. Jaguars 1 pm Dec. 7 Dolphins vs. Jets 1 pm Dec. 7 Saints vs. Buccaneers 1 pm Dec. 7 Broncos vs. Raiders 4:05 pm Week 15 Dec. 14 Ravens vs. Bengals 1 pm Dec. 14 Jets vs. Jaguars 1 pm Dec. 14 Chargers vs. Chiefs 1 pm Dec. 14 Bills vs. Patriots 1 pm Dec. 14 Packers vs. Broncos 4:25 pm Dec. 14 Colts vs. Seahawks 4:25 pm Week 16 Dec. 21 Patriots vs. Ravens 1 pm Dec. 21 Bills vs. Browns 1 pm Dec. 21 Jets vs. Saints 1 pm Dec. 21 Chiefs vs. Titans 1 pm Dec. 21 Steelers vs. Lions 4:25 pm Dec. 21 Raiders vs. Texans 4:25 pm Week 17 Dec. 28 Steelers vs. Browns 1 pm Dec. 28 Patriots vs. Jets 1 pm Dec. 28 Saints vs. Titans 1 pm Week 18 Jan. 3-4 Dates, times and broadcast networks for all Week 18 games are still to be announced.

Paramount+NFL announcers, analysts

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson are set to kick off their ninth season together as CBS's premier broadcast trio, continuing to bring their signature chemistry and sharp insights to NFL Sundays.

In the booth shuffle, J.J. Watt is trading his analyst chair on The NFL Today for a spot on CBS's B team, joining forces with Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn. Meanwhile, Charles Davis—Eagle's former broadcast partner—will step in to fill Tiki Barber's role alongside Andrew Catalon before transitioning into CBS's lead college football analyst role in 2026.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

For select games: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Paramount+ pricing, plans and subscriptions

Plans for Paramount+ start at $7.99 per month, $59.99 for the year, and go up to $12.99 per month, maxing out at $119.99 for the year. Below are the breakdown costs.

Paramount+ price plans

Plan Monthly Price Yearly Price Benefits Ads Paramount+ Essential $7.99 $59.99 ✓ Paramount+ with SHOWTIME $12.99 $119.99 Ad-free (except live TV*), SHOWTIME content, local live channels, downloadable content ✘*

Special offers

Currently, Paramount Plus is offering students that sign up to the streaming service an impressive 50% off.

The provider also offers discounts to veterans and seniors. You can find out more HERE.

