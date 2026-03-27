Where to watch Kosovo today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Kosovo made their debut in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, stepping onto the international stage against heavyweights like Croatia, Finland, and Iceland. They marked the occasion with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Finland (their first-ever point in World Cup qualifying), though advancing from the group proved a challenge.

Now, Kosovo are back with renewed determination in their quest for a spot at the 2026 World Cup. Having already stunned Sweden, they’ll be looking to build on that momentum and turn dreams into reality on football’s biggest stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Kosovo’s upcoming fixtures and how to watch them live in the USA.

Live broadcast of Kosovo matches

Where to watch Kosovo soccer for free

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the Kosovo men's national team's soccer matches on streaming platforms like ESPN+ and Fubo. GOAL recommends its users Fubo, since it is a hassle-free platform and compatible.

Where to watch Kosovo soccer worldwide

In case you are not in the USA but still want to watch Kosovo live, you are at the right destination. GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal, which you can find below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Kosovo SuperSport, RTK, ArtSport, Kanal 6 Sweden Viaplay, DAZN Switzerland Sky Sport, Canal+ Slovenia Arena Sport Canada Fubo UK TNT Sports, BBC iPlayer (for specific matches) USA NBC Sports, ESPN+, CBS Sports, Fubo

Where to watch Kosovo soccer in Spanish

Fans who want to enjoy Spanish commentary in Kosovo's international fixtures can tune in to ViX, which is a Spanish-language streaming platform. Telemundo also telecasts some UEFA and World Cup qualifiers. Telemundo airs them on FuboTV in Spanish. If you face any geographical constraints, you can use Express VPN, which is considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025