Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE

To watch the Germany vs. Curacao World Cup match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

Four-time world champions Germany are seeking to end a decade of underachievement on the global stage as they kick off their 2026 campaign. Standing in their way is Curacao, the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the finals, making their historic debut. With both teams eager to make a powerful opening statement in this Group E clash at Houston Stadium, you won't want to miss a single second.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have an antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel before the trial period ends so you aren't charged.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbusting match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

FOX and Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area

FOX: Channel 5 (WNYW)

Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

FOX: Channel 11 (KTTV)

Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

FOX: Channel 32 (WFLD)

Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

FOX: Channel 4 (KDFW)

Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area