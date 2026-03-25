Where to watch El Salvador today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Representing a nation rich in history and culture, the El Salvador men's national team are recognised as one of the best, most passionate sides in CONCACAF soccer.

Producing standout talents like Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez, they have twice qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

With many supporters across the United States, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch their next game live.

Upcoming El Salvador TV schedule

Where to watch El Salvador for free

Many international soccer games, including those involving El Salvador and other CONCACAF nations, are broadcast live on Paramount+ who offer new customers a free seven day trial.

Other streaming services that show regular live soccer coverage are Fubo and DirecTV, who both offer free five day trials.

Where to watch El Salvador worldwide

El Salvador have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find them live on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming El Salvador soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster El Salvador Canal 4 Caribbean Rush Sports International YouTube

If you are outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next El Salvador soccer game live on your favored streaming service, you can bypass geo-restricted content using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports