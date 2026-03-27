Where to watch Dominican Republic today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Dominican Republic are one of the Caribbean's best-performing football teams. Los Quisqueyanos are constantly improving and looking to make major strides in world football.

Qualifying for the Gold Cup recently was a watershed moment in their history, and they will aim to build on that success to achieve bigger and better things in the future.

GOAL is here to help you follow the team every step of the way.

Upcoming Dominican Republic TV Schedule

Where to watch the Dominican Republic for free

The Dominican Republic are a regular feature on national channels like NBC, ABC, ESPN and FOX, which feature on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. With their five-day free trial, you can watch the next match for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch the Dominican Republic Worldwide

Here is how you can watch the Dominican Republic Worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada One Soccer Mexico TUDN Honduras Deportes TVC USA Fubo

You can connect to a VPN service from anywhere in the world and enjoy the Dominican Republic's games.

Where to watch the Dominican Republic in Spanish

Dominican Republic games can be enjoyed with Spanish commentary on Fubo. Additionally, you can also turn to services like UniVision and Telemundo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo