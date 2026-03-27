Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Burnley today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Burnley
Premier League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley in the English Premier League and all major competitions

Burnley Football Club, affectionately known as "The Clarets," are a professional soccer team based in Burnley, Lancashire, England. Founded in 1882, the club holds a distinguished place in English soccer history as one of only five teams to have won all four professional divisions. They have claimed the English championship title twice, in the 1920–21 and 1959–60 seasons, and secured the FA Cup in 1913–14.

Currently competing in the English Premier League, the top tier of the English soccer league system, Burnley F.C. plays their home games at Turf Moor. The club has a growing presence in North America, with American investment company ALK Capital acquiring a majority stake in 2020, and notable figures like former NFL star J. J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, joining as minority investors in 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Burnley’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Burnley TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Burnley for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are frequently broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Burnley with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Burnley soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Stream UNIVERSO live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Burnley worldwide

CountryBroadcaster
EnglandSky Sports F1
CanadaDAZN Canada
MexicoCaliente TV
UKSky Sports F1
AustraliaStan Sport
InternationalbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Burnley soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Burnley tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Burnley tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Burnley tickets from £35Book tickets

Where to buy Burnley kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Burnley kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Burnley jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting