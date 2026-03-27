Where to watch Burnley today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Burnley Football Club, affectionately known as "The Clarets," are a professional soccer team based in Burnley, Lancashire, England. Founded in 1882, the club holds a distinguished place in English soccer history as one of only five teams to have won all four professional divisions. They have claimed the English championship title twice, in the 1920–21 and 1959–60 seasons, and secured the FA Cup in 1913–14.

Currently competing in the English Premier League, the top tier of the English soccer league system, Burnley F.C. plays their home games at Turf Moor. The club has a growing presence in North America, with American investment company ALK Capital acquiring a majority stake in 2020, and notable figures like former NFL star J. J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, joining as minority investors in 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Burnley’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Burnley TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Burnley for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are frequently broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Burnley with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Burnley soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Burnley worldwide

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If you are abroad, you can watch the next Burnley soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Burnley tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Burnley tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Burnley kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Burnley kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.