Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoBrazil
New York/New Jersey Stadium
team-logoMorocco
Start 5 day free Fubo trial
Neil Bennett

Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Morocco
Brazil
Morocco
World Cup

Here is how you can catch today's FIFA World Cup 2026 game without paying a dime.

To watch the Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

The blockbuster Group C opener kicks off today, Saturday, June 13, 2026, live from the New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded Seleção opening their campaign against the reigning AFCON champions.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Watch Brazil vs Morocco for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbusting match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

  • For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.
  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

FOX and Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • FOX: Channel 5 (WNYW)
  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

  • FOX: Channel 11 (KTTV)
  • Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

  • FOX: Channel 32 (WFLD)
  • Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • FOX: Channel 4 (KDFW)
  • Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area

  • FOX: Channel 26 (KRIV)
  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)
Watch Brazil vs Morocco for FREE on FuboStart free trial

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting