Where to watch Boston Celtics today? Live basketball streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Boston Celtics 2025-26 season schedule

How to Watch In-Market

If you reside within the New England area, watching the Celtics is straightforward but requires access to regional networks. Most regular-season games are broadcast on NBC Sports Boston, which serves as the primary home for local fans. To watch these games, you will need a television provider that carries the network. While traditional cable remains a popular choice, local fans can also access the channel through digital platforms if they live within the team's designated home market. Be sure to check your local listings for high-profile matchups, as some games may be flexed to national networks like ABC or NBC, which are also widely available in the Boston area.

How to Watch Out-of-Market

For Celtics fans living outside of the New England region, NBA League Pass is the premier solution for catching every game. This service provides live access to all "out-of-market" games that are not being broadcast on national television in your current location. For the 2025–2026 season, you can subscribe to League Pass through the NBA app, or add it as an extra channel through major platforms like YouTube TV or Amazon Prime Video. This is the most reliable way to ensure you never miss a tip-off, regardless of where in the country you are located.

How to Watch for Free

While most NBA games require a paid subscription, there are a few ways to watch the Celtics for free legally. Many streaming services, such as FuboandYouTube TV, offer free trials for new customers, which can be used to watch a specific game before canceling. For games broadcast on national networks like ABC or NBC, you can watch for free in high definition by using a standard digital antenna. This allows you to pick up local broadcast signals without any monthly fees, making it the best option for fans on a budget during the playoffs or featured weekend matchups.

How to Watch with a VPN

If you are traveling away from home or facing "blackout" restrictions because a game is being aired on a local channel you don't have, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you regain access. By using a VPN, you can virtually change your device's location to a different city where the game is available for streaming. To use this method: