LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Barcelona will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Levante vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, and ESPN Select. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both offer free trials for new subscribers.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in LaLiga, arriving in the kind of form that has made Hansi Flick's side the team everyone else is measuring themselves against.

Levante sit 11th in the table and come into this fixture with a mixed run of results. Luis Castro's side drew 0-0 with Malaga in their most recent league outing, though they showed their attacking potential with a 5-2 win over Real Betis earlier in August.

Barcelona are a different proposition entirely. The Blaugrana head to Valencia on the back of five consecutive wins, having put five past both Feyenoord in the Champions League and Elche in LaLiga. Flick's side top the table and have scored freely in every outing.

The visitors are without several key players through injury, but their squad depth has barely been tested so far this season. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha continue to drive the attack, with Pedri and Fermin Lopez providing the engine in midfield.

Cesc Fabregas, who faces Barcelona with Como in the Champions League later this month, recently described Flick's side as "frightening" — a word that will resonate with Levante's coaching staff as they prepare their defensive shape.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Levante vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levante head coach Luis Castro is without Alejandro Primo and Etta Eyong through injury, with no suspensions affecting his selection. The projected XI sees Mathew Ryan in goal, backed by a back four of Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez, Nacho Perez, and Aissa Mandi, with Oriol Rey, Jon Olasagasti, and Enzo Bardeli in midfield and Thiago Fernandez, Ivan Romero, and Roger Brugue leading the attack.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is managing a longer injury list, with Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Eric Garcia all sidelined. No suspensions are in effect. Flick's projected XI lines up with Joan Garcia in goal, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, and Xavi Espart in defence, Pedri and Rodri in central midfield, and Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha in attack.

Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Malaga in LaLiga on September 6, and their best result in that run was a 5-2 home win over Real Betis on August 29. They were beaten 3-0 by Espanyol in mid-August. Across those five games, Levante scored six goals and conceded five.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one. Their most recent fixture was a 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord on September 9, and they followed a 5-0 win at Valencia and a 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. Flick's side have also kept consecutive clean sheets in their away fixtures against Valencia and Elche.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Levante hosted Barcelona in August 2025, with the visitors winning 3-2. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times and Levante have failed to win any, with one draw — a 3-3 result at Levante's ground in May 2021.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table in first place, while Levante are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: