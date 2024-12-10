How to watch today's Leeds United vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Elland Road on Tuesday.

Leeds are second in the standings, only a point behind league leaders Sheffield United. They have won four out of their last five league games and will be confident of another home win here.

The visitors are fifth in the standings, with just one loss in their last five fixtures. They will be hoping they can cause an upset as Leeds hope to mount a title challenge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leeds team news

Leeds United have a mostly fit squad but remain without midfielder Ilia Gruev and forward Joe Gelhardt.

Defender Junior Firpo is expected to stay sidelined until January 2025 due to a hamstring injury, while Sam Byram is targeting a return in late December.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, face defensive challenges, with Alex Bangura, Darragh Lenihan, Rav van den Berg, and Tommy Smith all unavailable.

Midfielder Aidan Morris is also ruled out for the match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links