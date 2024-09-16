How to watch today's Lazio vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a shaky start to the campaign, Lazio will be aiming for their second home victory in Serie A as they welcome Hellas Verona on Monday.

It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for Marco Baroni's side, who have managed one win but also suffered a defeat in their first three league outings. A major issue for Lazio has been their defensive discipline, as they've yet to keep a clean sheet. This was evident in their last match, where they squandered the lead in a 2-2 draw with AC Milan.

On the other hand, Paolo Zanetti will be quite satisfied with Verona's start, having secured two wins from three matches. They enter Monday’s encounter on the back of a 2-0 triumph over Genoa in their most recent Serie A fixture.

Despite a 3-0 loss to Juventus in their second match, which highlighted some defensive frailties, Verona have displayed considerable attacking prowess, netting five goals so far, with contributions coming from various players.

How to watch Lazio vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lazio and Verona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Verona kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy on Monday, September 16, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

With Mario Gila set to make his return from a thigh injury and possibly start in central defense, Lazio head into the game without any major injury concerns after the international break.

Matteo Guendouzi will command the midfield for the home side, while Taty Castellanos is expected to partner with captain Mattia Zaccagni up front. Former Verona striker Tijjani Noslin will be competing with Boulaye Dia for a spot alongside them.

After being plagued by injuries last season, Nuno Tavares made a big impact by assisting both goals in the draw with AC Milan. Following high praise from Marco Baroni, he's likely to keep his place at left-back.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Tchaouna, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto Defenders: Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

Verona team news

With Suat Serdar and Juan Manuel Cruz the only players currently sidelined, Verona coach Paolo Zanetti is likely to stick with the same starting lineup that began the match against Genoa earlier in September.

As a result, Casper Tengstedt is expected to edge out Daniel Mosquera for the forward role, with Darko Lazovic delivering the key passes from the left wing.

An experienced Serbian international, Lazovic has already contributed two assists this season and has provided four assists against Lazio throughout his Serie A career.

Hellas Verona possible XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Frese; Belahyane, Duda; Suslov, Harroui, Lazovic; Tengstedt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipò, Chiesa, Perilli, Berardi Defenders: Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tchatchoua, Coppola, Magnani, Ghilardi, Ceccherini, Frese, Okou, Nwanege, Corradi Midfielders: Duda, Lazovic, Harroui, Mitrovic, Suslov, Serdar, Kastanos, Mboula, Hrustić, Belahyane, Cissè, Silva, Gómez Forwards: Tengstedt, Tavsan, Mosquera, Cruz, Rocha Livramento, Flakus Bosilj, Ajayi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Lazio 1-1 Hellas Verona Serie A 09/12/23 Hellas Verona 1-1 Lazio Serie A 06/02/23 Hellas Verona 1-1 Lazio Serie A 11/09/22 Lazio 2-0 Hellas Verona Serie A 22/05/22 Lazio 3-3 Hellas Verona Serie A

