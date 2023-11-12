How to watch today's Raiders vs Jets game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Raiders against the Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Jets (4-4) head to Allegiant Stadium for a road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday night in what is shaping up to be a phenomenal matchup.

Jets @ Raiders | Sun Nov 12 | 20:20 ET Watch on Peacock

The Jets are out west for their second primetime game in a row looking to bounce back after the Los Angeles Chargers abruptly snapped their three-game winning streak on Monday Night Football. The Jets' injury-ravaged offensive line struggled against Chargers' stars Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack last week, allowing eight sacks to the Bolts, leading to a hefty 27-6 setback.

The Jets enter the game at 4-4, so a win here helps their postseason hopes. A loss makes a playoff scenario much more difficult in the competitive AFC. The Raiders, meanwhile, are riding high after a dominant 30-6 win over the New York Giants in interim head coach Antonio Pierce's debut game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Raiders vs Jets: Date & kickoff time

Date November 12, 2023 Kick-off time 8:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 a.m. PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas

How to watch Raiders vs Jets on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets game will be broadcast live on NBC and Universo. NBC's streaming service Peacock is the home of Sunday Night Football, streaming 17 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 pm ET.

It couldn’t be easier to sign up for Peacock, the Premium Plan costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while the Premium Plus Plan - offering no advertisements - costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Network: Peacock

Peacock Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (color analyst)

Listen Live

National: Westwood One Sports

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (sideline)

Local: California, Minnesota, Utah, Arizona, Hawaii, Las Vegas

California, Minnesota, Utah, Arizona, Hawaii, Las Vegas English- Raider Nation Radio 920AM - KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station” Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (color analyst)

Spanish: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (color analyst)

Local: New York Metro Area

New York Metro Area English- WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Marty Lyons (color analyst)

Raiders & Jets rosters & injury reports

Las Vegas Raiders team news

In a big boost for the Raiders linebacking unit, Divine Deablo, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and Luke Masterson, who sat out against the Giants with a concussion, are both good to go this week.

After a week of not practicing, T Kolton Miller (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's prime-time game. Furthermore, fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) are questionable. Johnson returned to light training on Friday, while Peters was limited for the past two days.

Players Offense Davante Adams, Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Andre James, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson Defense Maxx Crosby, Isaac Rochell, Malik Reed, Jerry Tillery, John Jenkins, Nesta Jade Silvera, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Robert Spillane, Curtis Bolton, Divine Deablo, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Jaylon Smith, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Peters, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II Special Teams AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer, DeAndre Carter, Ameer Abdullah, Hunter Renfrow

New York Jets team news

The Jets have elevated offensive lineman Xavier Newman and wide receiver Malik Taylor for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Defensive lineman Will McDonald (ankle) injury occurred late in the week, and is listed amongst the questionable list.

While his absence would hurt, the Jets have decent depth at edge rusher with Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Micheal Clemons and Bryce Huff. It is no big secret that the Jets have some serious issues when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was brought in to be the franchise savior, and he looked good all summer, but he ruptured his Achilles on the team's first drive of the 2023 NFL season. With no backup plan in place, the Jets have continued with Zach Wilson at the position, but he has largely struggled.

Players Offense Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner, Dennis Kelly, Laken Tomlinson, Chris Glaser, Joe Tippmann, Max Mitchell, Tyler Conklin, Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden Defense Jermaine Johnson, Carl Lawson, Will McDonald IV, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Tanzel Smart, John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes, C.J. Mosley, Sam Eguavoen, Quincy Williams, Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, D.J. Reed, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos Special Teams Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Morstead, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, D.J. Reed, Thomas Hennessy

Raiders vs Jets Head-to-head record

Date Match score 6/12/20 Jets 28-31 Raiders 24/11/19 Jets 34-3 Raiders 18/9/17 Raiders 45-20 Jets 2/11/15 Raiders 34-20 Jets 7/9/14 Jets 19-14 Raiders

