Today's game between Lanus and Cienciano will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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Lanus vs Cienciano is available to watch live via several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for this Copa Sudamericana fixture are listed below.

Lanus host Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in what remains a competitive pool.

Mauricio Pellegrino's Lanus side have endured a rough stretch of results, losing four of their last five matches across multiple competitions. Exits from the Copa Libertadores and a domestic loss to Argentinos Juniors have heaped pressure on the Argentine side heading into this fixture.

Cienciano arrive from Peru under Horacio Melgarejo and sit second in Group B. Their recent form is mixed — a win over Sporting Cristal sandwiched between defeats and draws — but their continental standing gives them reason for confidence.

The Peruvian club's most recent outing was a 3-1 league defeat to FBC Melgar, which will have Melgarejo looking for a sharper response on the continental stage.

For Lanus, this is a chance to arrest a damaging run and keep their Sudamericana campaign alive. Three consecutive losses, including a 4-0 hammering by Always Ready in the Libertadores, make this a must-perform occasion.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Lanus vs Cienciano, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Lanus vs Cienciano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lanus are managed by Mauricio Pellegrino, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cienciano head coach Horacio Melgarejo is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and their projected XI will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Lanus have won just one of their last five matches, recording a 1-0 victory over Mirassol in the Copa Libertadores on May 26. Their other four results were all defeats, including a 4-0 loss to Always Ready and back-to-back 2-0 defeats to LDU de Quito and Argentinos Juniors. Across those five games, Lanus scored two goals and conceded ten.

Cienciano's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 league loss to FBC Melgar on July 18. They beat Sporting Cristal 3-2 on May 31 and drew 1-1 with Juventud de las Piedras in the Copa Sudamericana. Over the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lanus and Cienciano. This fixture represents a limited recent history between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group B, Cienciano currently sit in second place. Lanus's group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs Cienciano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: