Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Atalanta will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Juventus vs Atalanta is available to watch live in the United States across multiple platforms. Subscribers can stream the match on Paramount+, while Peacock also carries the fixture. The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides an additional broadcast option, and the game is also available via Amazon Prime Video.

Juventus host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday afternoon, with both sides arriving at this Serie A fixture carrying contrasting momentum and something to prove.

Spalletti's side head into the weekend on the back of a resounding 5-0 win over NEC in their Europa League opener, a result that did much to ease the tension that had built after a painful home defeat to Sassuolo the previous weekend. The victory was comprehensive, with Nico Gonzalez, Kerim Alajbegovic, and Nick Woltemade among the scorers, and Randal Kolo Muani also getting on the scoresheet late on.

Sporting director Frederic Massara was unequivocal in his backing of the manager in the build-up to that European tie, stating publicly that the squad is in excellent hands and that the club has total confidence in Spalletti. That vote of confidence now needs to be backed up with a positive result against a difficult opponent.

Atalanta arrive under Maurizio Sarri having endured a difficult run of form in the league, losing their last two Serie A fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari, a result that will concern a side that had looked capable of competing near the top of the table earlier in the campaign.

The injury situation at Juventus remains a significant concern, particularly in midfield, where Spalletti has been forced to look beyond his first-choice options. The attacking department offers more variety, with decisions to be made over who partners or replaces Kolo Muani up front.

For Atalanta, Sarri will be looking for a response from a squad that has the quality to hurt Juventus on the counter, even if their recent results suggest some fragility at the back.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Juventus vs Atalanta, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list, particularly in midfield. Khephren Thuram-Ulien and Manuel Locatelli remain sidelined, while Kenan Yildiz, Jeff Ekhator, Jeremie Boga, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Andrea Cambiaso are also unavailable. Spalletti's projected XI includes Vicario in goal, a back four of Bremer, Lucumi, Kalulu, and Celik, with Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners in midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez and Alajbegovic, and Kolo Muani leading the attack with Conceicao wide.

Atalanta are without Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana, but Sarri otherwise has a strong squad available. The projected starting XI features Carnesecchi in goal, with Bellanova, Kolasinac, Scalvini, and Kossounou in defence, Samardzic, Kessie, and Ederson in midfield, and De Ketelaere, Rowe, and Scamacca in attack.

Form

Juventus arrive with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, winning three, drawing one, and losing one. Their most recent result was the 5-0 dismantling of NEC in the Europa League, which followed a damaging 3-2 Serie A defeat at home to Sassuolo. Before that, Spalletti's side drew 1-1 with AC Milan and won 2-0 against Parma, suggesting a team capable of strong performances but prone to lapses in concentration. Across those five games, Juventus have scored ten goals while conceding six, a return that points to attacking quality but defensive vulnerability.

Atalanta's recent form tells a story of decline after a promising start. They have won two and lost three of their last five, with back-to-back Serie A defeats to Roma and Cagliari following an encouraging 1-0 win over Bologna. Their Conference League qualification win over Hapoel Tel Aviv offers some confidence, but the league results suggest Sarri's side are yet to find consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-1 Serie A victory for Juventus at Atalanta's ground in April 2026, a result that showed the Bianconeri are capable of grinding out results in this fixture. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, the record is relatively even, though Atalanta's 3-0 Coppa Italia win in February 2026 and a 4-0 Serie A thrashing at the Allianz Stadium in March 2025 demonstrate they can impose themselves heavily on Juventus when conditions are right. The head-to-head record across these five matches underlines that neither side can be taken lightly.

Standings

Juventus currently sit eighth in Serie A, while Atalanta are placed eleventh, meaning both clubs are looking to close the gap on the sides above them and a win here would provide a meaningful boost to their respective early-season positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: