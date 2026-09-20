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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoAtalanta
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Watch Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs Atalanta
Juventus
Atalanta
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Atalanta will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Juventus vs Atalanta is available to watch live in the United States across multiple platforms. Subscribers can stream the match on Paramount+, while Peacock also carries the fixture. The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides an additional broadcast option, and the game is also available via Amazon Prime Video.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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Peacock

Peacock

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CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network

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Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

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Juventus host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday afternoon, with both sides arriving at this Serie A fixture carrying contrasting momentum and something to prove.

Spalletti's side head into the weekend on the back of a resounding 5-0 win over NEC in their Europa League opener, a result that did much to ease the tension that had built after a painful home defeat to Sassuolo the previous weekend. The victory was comprehensive, with Nico Gonzalez, Kerim Alajbegovic, and Nick Woltemade among the scorers, and Randal Kolo Muani also getting on the scoresheet late on.

Sporting director Frederic Massara was unequivocal in his backing of the manager in the build-up to that European tie, stating publicly that the squad is in excellent hands and that the club has total confidence in Spalletti. That vote of confidence now needs to be backed up with a positive result against a difficult opponent.

Atalanta arrive under Maurizio Sarri having endured a difficult run of form in the league, losing their last two Serie A fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari, a result that will concern a side that had looked capable of competing near the top of the table earlier in the campaign.

The injury situation at Juventus remains a significant concern, particularly in midfield, where Spalletti has been forced to look beyond his first-choice options. The attacking department offers more variety, with decisions to be made over who partners or replaces Kolo Muani up front.

For Atalanta, Sarri will be looking for a response from a squad that has the quality to hurt Juventus on the counter, even if their recent results suggest some fragility at the back.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Juventus vs Atalanta, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Atalanta Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Formation
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
4-3-3
G. VicarioG. VicarioG. BremerG. BremerJ. LucumiJ. LucumiP. KaluluP. KaluluD. LuizD. LuizN. GonzalezN. GonzalezM. CelikM. CelikT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersW. McKennieW. McKennieC. ConceicaoC. ConceicaoR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniM. CarnesecchiM. CarnesecchiR. BellanovaR. BellanovaS. KolasinacS. KolasinacG. ScalviniG. ScalviniO. KossounouO. KossounouF. KessieF. KessieEdersonEdersonG. GaetanoG. GaetanoG. ScamaccaG. ScamaccaJ. RoweJ. RoweC. De KetelaereC. De Ketelaere
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
3-4-2-1
Juventus

Starting XI

Atalanta

Manager

  • L. Spalletti
  • M. Sarri

Juventus head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list, particularly in midfield. Khephren Thuram-Ulien and Manuel Locatelli remain sidelined, while Kenan Yildiz, Jeff Ekhator, Jeremie Boga, Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Andrea Cambiaso are also unavailable. Spalletti's projected XI includes Vicario in goal, a back four of Bremer, Lucumi, Kalulu, and Celik, with Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners in midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez and Alajbegovic, and Kolo Muani leading the attack with Conceicao wide.

Atalanta are without Isak Hien and Kamaldeen Sulemana, but Sarri otherwise has a strong squad available. The projected starting XI features Carnesecchi in goal, with Bellanova, Kolasinac, Scalvini, and Kossounou in defence, Samardzic, Kessie, and Ederson in midfield, and De Ketelaere, Rowe, and Scamacca in attack.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

FRC
W0-1
PAR
W2-0
MIL
D1-1
SAS
L3-2
NEC
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATA

ATA - Form

SAS
W2-1
HAT
W0-1
BOL
W1-0
ROM
L2-1
CGL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus arrive with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, winning three, drawing one, and losing one. Their most recent result was the 5-0 dismantling of NEC in the Europa League, which followed a damaging 3-2 Serie A defeat at home to Sassuolo. Before that, Spalletti's side drew 1-1 with AC Milan and won 2-0 against Parma, suggesting a team capable of strong performances but prone to lapses in concentration. Across those five games, Juventus have scored ten goals while conceding six, a return that points to attacking quality but defensive vulnerability.

Atalanta's recent form tells a story of decline after a promising start. They have won two and lost three of their last five, with back-to-back Serie A defeats to Roma and Cagliari following an encouraging 1-0 win over Bologna. Their Conference League qualification win over Hapoel Tel Aviv offers some confidence, but the league results suggest Sarri's side are yet to find consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawAtalanta
2
1
2
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
3
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
4
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-1 Serie A victory for Juventus at Atalanta's ground in April 2026, a result that showed the Bianconeri are capable of grinding out results in this fixture. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, the record is relatively even, though Atalanta's 3-0 Coppa Italia win in February 2026 and a 4-0 Serie A thrashing at the Allianz Stadium in March 2025 demonstrate they can impose themselves heavily on Juventus when conditions are right. The head-to-head record across these five matches underlines that neither side can be taken lightly.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410158+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
17
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Juventus currently sit eighth in Serie A, while Atalanta are placed eleventh, meaning both clubs are looking to close the gap on the sides above them and a win here would provide a meaningful boost to their respective early-season positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Atalanta today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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