How to watch today's Juarez vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first Liga MX Play-In clash is set for Sunday night at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, a ground that's built a reputation this season as one of the toughest places for visitors to get a result.

With that in mind, Pumas UNAM will need to bring their A-game, knowing that only a win will keep their championship hopes alive. Interestingly, the oddsmakers see this one as a toss-up, with neither side a clear favorite to survive into the third Play-In match.

Pressure will be sky-high for FC Juarez, as this marks their best Liga MX campaign since joining the league. However, their form is hardly inspiring — just two wins in their last 10 outings and one of the least threatening attacks all season. To make matters worse, defender Moises Mosquera was sent off in their last match against Querétaro, leaving a big hole at the back.

As for Pumas, inconsistency has been their calling card. Knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and needing help from the Atlas-Guadalajara result just to sneak into the Play-In after failing to beat Tigres, it's clear Efrain Juarez's side still hasn't cracked the code for success when the stakes are highest. Even if they scrape through here, it’s hard to see them as serious title contenders.

On paper, the visitors look the stronger outfit, but Martín Varini's Juarez, despite a four-game winless skid that dumped them to ninth place, won't go down without a fight. An upset at home isn’t off the cards. Whoever emerges will meet the loser of the Monterrey vs. Pachuca showdown, with a quarterfinal date against top-seeded Toluca hanging in the balance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Play-In Stage Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

It might not be the prettiest brand of football, but FC Juarez's gritty, no-nonsense defending has carried them this far. The engine behind their blue-collar approach? That would be 21-year-old jack-of-all-trades Denzell Garcia. The young Mexican has been a defensive machine, and don't be surprised if bigger clubs come knocking for the fearless youngster this summer.

Guilherme Castilho has played a pivotal role in steering Bravos into the Play-In, notching four goals and chipping in with an assist. His ability to dictate the tempo from midfield could prove to be the X-factor in Sunday's showdown.

Pumas UNAM team news

Head coach Efrain Juarez will need his backline to be at its absolute best. Despite reaching the Liguilla, Pumas boast one of the shakiest defenses among the playoff teams, leaking 26 goals, only slightly better than Necaxa, which shipped 29.

Up front, Argentine winger Ignacio Pussetto has been the heartbeat of the Auriazules' attack during the Clausura 2025, tallying five goals and an assist to become a fan favorite.

