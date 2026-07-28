Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Internacional and Flamengo will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Internacional vs Flamengo are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, with links to watch live available for each service.

Internacional host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that pits a club fighting to escape the relegation zone against one of the division's form sides. Paulo Pezzolano's team need points urgently, while Leonardo Jardim's visitors arrive with momentum and a clear sense of where they want to finish the season.

Internacional have been in poor form. Four defeats from their last five Serie A matches have left them 16th in the table, and their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense. The Porto Alegre club have conceded in four of their last five matches and have not found a reliable defensive shape under Pezzolano.

Flamengo, by contrast, are operating with real confidence. The Rio de Janeiro club sit second in the Serie A standings and arrive off the back of a 4-0 demolition of Chapecoense in the league, with pre-season wins over Benfica and Lausanne also suggesting they carried their sharpness into the new cycle.

Jardim's side have been scoring freely and winning consistently. Three wins from their last three competitive fixtures, combined with a draw against Sao Paulo in their most recent Serie A outing, paint the picture of a squad that is settled and dangerous going forward.

For Internacional, the stakes at home are significant. Another defeat would push them deeper into trouble and increase pressure on Pezzolano, whose side has now lost four consecutive Serie A matches. The home crowd will demand a response.

Flamengo have won both of their most recent competitive meetings with this opponent. They have the quality to exploit Internacional's defensive fragility and the table position to justify their status as clear favourites heading into this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Internacional vs Flamengo, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Internacional vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paulo Pezzolano has no confirmed injury or suspension information listed ahead of this match for Internacional, and no probable starting XI has been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Leonardo Jardim is similarly without any confirmed absentees in the current data for Flamengo, and no projected lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Internacional have lost four and won one of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Athletico Paranaense on July 25, and they also fell 1-2 to Cruzeiro in the previous round. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-1 to Red Bull Bragantino and 2-0 to Vitoria. Their only positive result across the five fixtures was a 4-1 win over Vasco da Gama in May.

Flamengo have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Serie A outing on July 26 ended 1-1 against Sao Paulo, though they had beaten Chapecoense 4-0 in the league three days earlier. Wins over Benfica and Lausanne in pre-season friendlies, plus a 3-0 Serie A victory over Coritiba, complete the five-match run. Flamengo scored nine goals across those five competitive fixtures and kept clean sheets in two of them.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A on February 4, 2026, when the match at Flamengo's ground ended 1-1. Before that, Flamengo won 3-1 away at Internacional in a Serie A fixture in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo have won three times and Internacional have won none, with two matches ending in draws.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Flamengo sit second while Internacional are down in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: