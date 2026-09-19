Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 19 Sept 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Instituto and Talleres will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Instituto vs Talleres is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Instituto host Talleres in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group A fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a telling contest for their respective campaigns.

Diego Flores's Instituto arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting win, having beaten Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-1 in their most recent league outing. That result helped steady the ship after a 3-2 defeat to Union threatened to disrupt their rhythm.

Talleres come into this match in difficult shape. Jorge Sampaoli's side have not won in five successive league matches, a run that includes a 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo and a 2-1 defeat to Union on September 12. With three losses in that sequence, they sit deep in the Clausura Group A table and the pressure on Sampaoli is growing.

For Instituto, a win here would consolidate their position at the top of Clausura Group A and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack. Talleres, by contrast, are running out of room to manoeuvre and need points urgently.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Instituto vs Talleres live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Instituto vs Talleres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Instituto are managed by Diego Flores, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Talleres for this fixture. No injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away squad, and a projected XI is yet to be announced. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Instituto have put together a mixed but improving run, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, and they also beat San Lorenzo 1-0 earlier in the sequence. A 3-2 defeat to Union and a Copa Argentina loss to Club Atletico Platense are the blemishes on an otherwise steadying run. Across those five matches, Instituto have scored five goals and conceded five.

Talleres have struggled for consistency, collecting just one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Union on September 12, extending a run without a win that stretches back through August. A 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo and defeats to Gimnasia Mendoza and Lanus earlier in the sequence highlight a persistent defensive problem. Talleres scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Talleres beat Instituto 2-0 in the Liga Profesional. Before that, the two clubs played out a goalless draw in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Instituto hold two wins to Talleres's one, with two matches drawn, suggesting a closely contested series that has rarely produced a clear dominant side.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Instituto sit top of the table while Talleres are down in 14th place, a gap that gives this fixture added weight for both sides. In Apertura Group A, the positions are reversed, with Talleres fourth and Instituto eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Instituto vs Talleres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: