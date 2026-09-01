Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 31 Aug 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Instituto and San Lorenzo will kick-off at Aug 31, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Instituto vs San Lorenzo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Instituto host San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the home side looking to protect their position at the top of the Clausura Group A standings.

Diego Flores has Instituto playing with conviction. Three wins from their last five Liga Profesional outings have cemented their place as the group's pacesetters, and there is a settled look to the squad that Flores is putting out week after week.

San Lorenzo arrive in a more uncertain mood. Nestor Gorosito's side sit 11th in the same group, and a recent Copa Argentina exit has done little to steady the ship. The pressure on the away side to collect points is real.

The two clubs have met four times in the Liga Profesional since 2024, with the results split almost evenly. That competitive history makes this a match neither side can afford to treat lightly.

San Lorenzo have also been dealing with off-field movement. Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who earned recognition during the World Cup, is closing in on a transfer to Lille, which adds a layer of transition to Gorosito's planning.

With Instituto carrying momentum and San Lorenzo needing a response, this Liga Profesional meeting has the ingredients for a tightly contested ninety minutes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Instituto vs San Lorenzo, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Instituto vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Flores names a projected XI for Instituto that includes Marcos Ledesma in goal, with a back line of Leonel Mosevich, Jonathan Galvan, Fernando Alarcon, and Giuliano Cerato. Jhon Cordoba, Diego Sosa, Gustavo Abregu, and Jeremias Lazaro are listed in midfield, with Matias Gallardo and Matias Tissera leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Nestor Gorosito's projected XI for San Lorenzo is led by Jose Devecchi in goal. Teo Pagano, Danilo Arboleda, Ezequiel Herrera, and Emiliano Amor form the defensive unit, with Alexis Cuello, Matias Reali, Nicolas Tripichio, and Juan Alvarez in midfield. Ignacio Perruzzi and Rodrigo Auzmendi are named up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Instituto come into this match having won three of their last five games across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Copa Argentina defeat to Platense on August 28, but that result followed a run of three straight Liga Profesional wins. Those victories came against Central Cordoba de Santiago (1-0), Gimnasia Mendoza (1-0), and Lanus (1-0), with Instituto keeping clean sheets in each of those three matches. They drew 0-0 with Atletico Tucuman in between, giving them a compact but productive run of form.

San Lorenzo have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Their most recent match ended 0-0 at home to Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on August 21. A 1-0 win over Union on August 15 was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Huracan, and they also lost 1-0 to Central Cordoba de Santiago earlier in the run. San Lorenzo scored three goals across those five matches and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when San Lorenzo hosted Instituto in the Liga Profesional on February 24, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the competition, San Lorenzo hold two wins to Instituto's two, with one match drawn. Instituto's most notable result in the series was a 2-0 home win in October 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Instituto sit first while San Lorenzo are placed 11th. In the Apertura Group A, Instituto are eighth and San Lorenzo seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Instituto vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: