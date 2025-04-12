How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Angel City FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After the conclusion of the April international window, the Houston Dash return to NWSL action on Saturday with a home fixture against Angel City FC.

The Dash currently find themselves in seventh place on the NWSL table, sitting on four points—five adrift of early pacesetters Orlando Pride, who have yet to drop a single point this season.

Angel City, meanwhile, have found early rhythm in their 2025 campaign. They opened the season with back-to-back 1-1 stalemates—first against San Diego Wave FC on March 16, then versus Portland Thorns five days later—before notching their first win with a 2-1 triumph over Seattle Reign.

Now, the Los Angeles-based side will look to build on that momentum as they head to Houston, with Saturday's clash marking another significant test in their early-season journey.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Angel City FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and NWSL+.

Houston Dash vs Angel City FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Houston Dash and Angel City FC will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on Saturday, April 12, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dash team news

The Houston Dash have hit the reset button, overhauling both their roster and staff after a dismal campaign that saw them finish bottom of the table with a league-low 20 goals.

Following the October departure of head coach Fran Alonso, the front office, now led by former Angel City GM Angela Hucles Mangano—appointed president of women's soccer in December—set out to rebuild. Among the notable roster additions is Messiah Bright.

Houston also retooled its midfield, beginning with the signing of attacking midfielder Delanie Sheehan from NJ/NY Gotham. A key contributor in Gotham's 2023 title run, Sheehan scored the decisive goal in their playoff opener against the Courage. She was soon joined by Duke rookie Maggie Graham, veteran midfielder Danny Colaprico from San Diego Wave, and Yazmeen Ryan, acquired via trade from Gotham.

The revamped midfield aims to feed scoring chances to forwards like Diana Ordonez, Michelle Alozie, and Bright. Defensively, the Dash added seasoned defender Christen Westphal, while goalkeeper Abby Smith joins as a reliable backup to starter Jane Campbell.

Angel City FC team news

Angel City leans on the brilliance of Alyssa Thompson and Kennedy Fuller, but it's the experience of Sarah Gorden at the back that provides the foundation. While the defense boasts plenty of emerging talent, Gorden's leadership and composure have been crucial in shaping the development of rising prospects like Savy King and Gisele Thompson. Her presence offers a steadying influence, helping the younger defenders grow into their roles with confidence and clarity—something that's proving invaluable for a backline still finding its rhythm.

