Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 09:30 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 9:30 AM.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hoffenheim host Borussia Dortmund at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season. It is an early test of where both clubs stand as the campaign takes shape.

Hoffenheim begin the season under Christian Ilzer, who has steadied the ship after a difficult pre-season that included back-to-back friendly defeats to Tottenham Hotspur. Their opening Bundesliga result was a 3-2 loss to FC Koeln, leaving them in need of a response at home.

Borussia Dortmund arrive in better shape. Niko Kovac's side beat Hamburger SV 2-0 on the opening Bundesliga weekend and followed that up with a 5-0 demolition of HEBC Hamburg in the DFB-Pokal. The early signs suggest Dortmund mean business this term.

Kovac is working with a squad reshaped by sporting director Ole Book during a busy summer transfer window. Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas has drawn particular attention, while Jobe Bellingham is expected to feature prominently in midfield. The mood around the club is notably more optimistic than it has been in recent seasons.

The injury situation, however, remains a concern. Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament injury on his Bundesliga debut against Hamburg and will miss several months. Nico Schlotterbeck is also absent, adding further strain to a defensive unit already navigating a congested schedule ahead of Champions League commitments next week.

Hoffenheim sit 13th in the early standings while Dortmund are fifth. Three points here would give the visitors genuine momentum heading into European competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Christian Ilzer has one confirmed absentee for Hoffenheim, with Alexander Prass ruled out through injury. There are no reported suspensions. Ilzer's projected XI is expected to be: Oliver Baumann; Ozan Kabak, Albian Hajdari, Bernardo; Vladimir Coufal, Patrick Wimmer, Wouter Burger, Adam Daghim, Leon Avdullahu; Bambase Conte, Adam Hlozek.

Borussia Dortmund carry a heavier injury burden into this fixture. Nico Schlotterbeck, Mussa Kaba, Giannis Konstantelias, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ramy Bensebaini, and Justin Lerma are all unavailable. Samuele Inacio is suspended. Niko Kovac's projected starting lineup reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton; Julian Ryerson, Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham; Konstantinos Karetsas; Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Hoffenheim head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to FC Koeln on August 29. A 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Erzgebirge Aue offered some encouragement before that. Across the five matches, Hoffenheim scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Borussia Dortmund have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over HEBC Hamburg on September 1. Before that, Dortmund beat Hamburger SV 2-0 on the opening Bundesliga weekend. They have scored nine goals across those five matches while conceding seven, with their only defeats coming against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Arsenal in a pre-season friendly.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 18, 2026, when Hoffenheim beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Dortmund have won two, Hoffenheim have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The fixture has produced goals consistently, with the December 2024 meeting at the Signal Iduna Park the only game to finish level, 1-1.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Hoffenheim currently sit 13th while Borussia Dortmund are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: