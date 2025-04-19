How to watch today's Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Heidenheim will be aiming to pull off a major upset on Saturday afternoon as they host Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As for league leaders Bayern Munich, the visitors' hopes of lifting the Champions League trophy on home soil were dashed once more, as a lacklustre display saw them crash out of Europe's premier competition.

Despite a 2-2 draw in the second leg, it wasn't enough to overturn the deficit from the reverse fixture, with Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan edging a thrilling two-legged quarter-final clash 4-3 on aggregate.

How to watch FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

This Bundesliga match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between FC Heidenheim and Bayern Munich will be played at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Heidenheim team news

Heidenheim will be without the services of forward Budu Zivzivadze and wide man Mathias Honsak, both sidelined through injury.

Niklas Dorsch and Adrian Beck are expected to provide support on the flanks for central striker Marvin Pieringer, while Marnon Busch and Jan Schoppner look set to form the engine room in midfield.

At the back, the trio of Patrick Mainka, Benedikt Gimber, and Tim Siersleben are likely to line up in a three-man defence, shielding goalkeeper Kevin Muller.

Bayern Munich team news

The visitors arrive still nursing a lengthy injury list, with several first-team regulars unavailable for the trip. Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, and Dayot Upamecano are all ruled out, leaving Thomas Tuchel with more selection headaches.

In the absence of Musiala, the creative midfield duties could fall to either Raphael Guerreiro or the experienced Thomas Muller, both of whom are in the frame to start in the No. 10 role.

