How to watch today's Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Hansa Rostock and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Germany to face Hansa Rostock on Saturday, eager to bounce back after a surprise setback in their opening friendly.

Unai Emery's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to League Two neighbours Walsall earlier this week, a stumble that certainly wasn’t in the script as they gear up for what promises to be a demanding 2025–26 season.

Last season, Villa flirted with a top-four Premier League finish and made a strong run in the Champions League, only to narrowly miss out on a return to Europe's top table. A final-day loss to Manchester United saw them slip to sixth, sealing a Europa League spot instead, but still marking their third straight season competing on the continent.

Pre-season preparations kicked off with a local test at Bescot Stadium, where Emery handed valuable senior minutes to several youth prospects. Despite fielding 22 players and making wholesale changes at half-time, Villa couldn't avoid the upset against their lower-league hosts.

The Villans now turn their attention to a string of warm-up matches abroad, including outings against Eintracht Frankfurt, St. Louis, and Nashville SC in the United States before wrapping things up back home against Roma.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The friendly match between Hansa Rostock and Aston Villa will be played at the Ostseestadion in Rostock, Germany.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hansa Rostock team news

On the opposite side, Hansa Rostock will look to give their home fans something to cheer about, with Franz Pfanne — their skipper and defensive stalwart — set to anchor the backline. There are concerns over Felix Ruschke and keeper Philipp Klewin, who are nursing injuries, but Dario Gebuhr has shaken off illness and could return to the XI.

Aston Villa team news

As was the case in midweek, Emery is expected to mix seasoned campaigners like Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Ross Barkley, and Boubacar Kamara with the club’s emerging talent. New arrival Yasin Ozcan almost marked his debut with a goal against Walsall, while ex-Feyenoord striker Zepiqueno Redmond could get his first runout this weekend.

Goalkeeping duties remain a question mark. With Emiliano Martinez's situation unresolved, new signing Marco Bizot just settling in, and Joe Gauci picking up a knock midweek, Filip Marschall may be handed the gloves from the start.

