How to watch today's Hammarby Women vs Manchester City Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Hammarby IF and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women will aim to secure their place in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals when they face Hammarby Women in Sweden on Thursday.

Making their debut in the group stage, Hammarby have experienced a mix of fortunes, recording one victory and suffering two defeats from their opening three games. The Swedish side started strong with a 2-0 home triumph over St. Pölten but were brought crashing down with a crushing 9-0 loss on the road to reigning champions Barcelona.

In contrast, Gareth Taylor's Manchester City team are in a commanding position to advance to the knockout rounds, having earned maximum points from their three group fixtures. City made a strong statement by opening their campaign with a 2-0 victory against Barcelona and followed it up with a gritty comeback, overturning a 2-1 deficit to claim a 3-2 win over St. Pölten in Austria.

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hammarby IF vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

The match will be played at the Tele2 Arena on Thursday, November 21, with kick-off at 12:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Hammarby IF team news

The Swedish hosts will once again be without defender Lotta Ökvist and forward Klara Folkesson, who remain sidelined.

Former Manchester City winger Julie Blakstad is expected to retain her starting spot after recovering from illness to feature for over an hour in last week's match against her old team. Leading the attack for Hammarby, Cathinka Tandberg will aim to add to her impressive tally of 13 goals since joining from Linköping earlier this summer.

Manchester City Women team news

On the visitors' side, Manchester City have announced that Lauren Hemp has undergone knee surgery, though a timeline for her return has not been disclosed. The team will also be missing Sandy MacIver, Risa Shimizu, and Vivianne Miedema, while doubts linger over the availability of Laia Aleixandri and Naomi Layzell.

Meanwhile, Bunny Shaw will remain one of City's most potent attacking threats, boasting an impressive 10 goals in 12 competitive matches this season.

