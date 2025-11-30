How to watch today's Hamburger vs Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Stuttgart's hunt for a Champions League return rolls on this Sunday as they head north to the Volksparkstadion for a tricky Bundesliga clash with Hamburger SV in matchweek 12.

The two sides arrive with very different ambitions. Hamburger sit 14th on nine points, only two clear of the relegation play-off place, while Die Roten are riding high in fifth with 22 points after their thrilling 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Hamburger’s 1-0 defeat to Augsburg on November 22 still stings, especially given they manufactured 12 shots from inside the box but turned just one into a genuine scoring chance. They'll need to be far more clinical if they hope to trip up one of the league's in-form sides.

Team news & squads

Hamburger SV team news

The hosts will be without Warmed Omari, who is ruled out through an ankle injury. His absence in the heart of the back line means supporters will likely see Nicolas Capaldo, Luka Vuskovic and Jordan Torunarigha paired together.

In midfield, Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to feature from the start, and Ransford Konigsdorffer may lead the attack, with Yussuf Poulsen doubtful for the weekend.

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart, meanwhile, will travel without Ermedin Demirovic, but the blow may be softened if Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav continue to receive the kind of service Badredine Bouanani and Jamie Leweling have been supplying in recent weeks. Angelo Stiller has arguably been the standout performer of Stuttgart's season so far, and his role in the double pivot is non-negotiable.

Defensively, the visitors will also be missing Dan-Axel Zagadou due to a muscle issue, opening the door for a pairing of Finn Jeltsch and Julian Chabot at centre-back. With both clubs desperate for points for very different reasons, this one has all the makings of an engrossing Bundesliga showdown.

