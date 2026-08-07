Serie A - Game Week 22 8 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Gremio and Sao Paulo will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Gremio vs Sao Paulo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Gremio host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons, with the pressure on the home side in particular to produce a result.

Gremio sit 17th in the table and cannot afford to let points slip at home. Luis Castro's side have been inconsistent across competitions, and their league form will need to sharpen if they are to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Sao Paulo arrive in 12th place, not in the form they would want but with enough quality to cause problems. Dorival Junior's squad has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, dropping points in Serie A while also navigating Copa Sudamericana commitments.

This is a fixture that carries genuine weight for Gremio. A defeat at home to a direct rival in the table would deepen the pressure on Castro and his players considerably.

For Sao Paulo, three points would represent a meaningful step toward the top half and would ease some of the scrutiny on Dorival Junior's management of the squad.

Both sides have met four times in the past two seasons, with goals flowing in most encounters. The pattern of these fixtures suggests neither team will be content to sit back.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gremio vs Sao Paulo, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gremio are managed by Luis Castro, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Sao Paulo head coach Dorival Junior also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this time. No projected XI has been published yet. Further squad updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Gremio's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 cup victory over Mirassol on August 5, following a 1-1 draw with the same opponents three days earlier. Their two defeats came against Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana, losing 1-0 and 2-3 across those ties. Across the five matches, Gremio scored six goals and conceded five, with no run of consecutive wins in that stretch.

Sao Paulo's last five matches returned one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Flamengo in Serie A on July 26. They lost 2-1 to Athletico Paranaense in their previous league outing and also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Remo. Their sole win came against Boston River in the Copa Sudamericana. Sao Paulo scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Sao Paulo beat Gremio 2-0 in a Serie A fixture at home. Before that, Gremio won 2-0 at home in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice with one result also going in favour of the home team on each occasion, and goals have been scored in every game.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Gremio sit 17th while Sao Paulo are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: