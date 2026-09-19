Serie A - Game Week 28 20 Sept 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Gremio and Palmeiras will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Palmeiras are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Gremio host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that pits a club fighting for survival against one of the division's form sides. Luis Castro's team will need to find something they have struggled to produce in recent weeks, while Abel Ferreira's visitors arrive with momentum and a clear sense of purpose.

Gremio sit 16th in the table and have lost three of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Botafogo RJ, and a 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama before that has left Castro's side in a precarious position as the season reaches a critical stretch.

Palmeiras, by contrast, are in fine shape. Ferreira's side have won three of their last five matches without a single defeat in that run, and they arrive off the back of a 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito that confirmed their progress in South America's premier club competition.

The visitors have been difficult to beat and even harder to score against. Their defensive record over recent weeks has been one of the strongest in the division, and Gremio will need to find a way through a backline that has conceded very little.

For the home side, this is the kind of match that can sharpen focus or deepen a crisis. A win would give Gremio breathing room in the table and restore some belief in Castro's squad. A defeat would leave them staring at the relegation zone from a very uncomfortable distance.

Palmeiras have every reason to approach this fixture with confidence. They are second in the Serie A standings and have the squad depth to manage a busy schedule across multiple competitions without losing their edge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Palmeiras live.

How to watch Gremio vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Castro has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Gremio ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the picture develops.

Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed team news for Palmeiras at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Gremio have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Botafogo RJ, following an earlier 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama in the league. Their two wins in the run came against Internacional and Chapecoense AF, both by a 3-1 scoreline. Castro's side have shown they can score but have struggled to keep opponents out, conceding nine goals across those five matches.

Palmeiras have taken three wins and two draws from their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Copa Libertadores victory over LDU de Quito, which followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo. The run also includes a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito earlier in September. Palmeiras have been consistent and controlled, and their record across those five matches reflects a side that knows how to manage games.

Head-to-Head Record

Palmeiras have the better of this fixture in recent meetings, winning three of the last five Serie A encounters between the sides. The most recent match ended 2-1 to Palmeiras at home in April 2026, while Gremio's last win in the series came in November 2025, a 3-2 home victory. The head-to-head record gives Palmeiras a clear edge heading into this fixture, though Gremio have shown they are capable of taking points off their opponents when the conditions suit them.

Standings

Gremio sit 16th in the Serie A table, placing them in the thick of the relegation battle, while Palmeiras occupy second place and are pushing for a title challenge. The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with very different stakes for each team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: