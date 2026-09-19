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Serie A
team-logoGremio
team-logoPalmeiras
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Watch Gremio vs Palmeiras Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Gremio vs Palmeiras
Gremio
Palmeiras
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Gremio and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 28

Today's game between Gremio and Palmeiras will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Palmeiras are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Gremio host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that pits a club fighting for survival against one of the division's form sides. Luis Castro's team will need to find something they have struggled to produce in recent weeks, while Abel Ferreira's visitors arrive with momentum and a clear sense of purpose.

Gremio sit 16th in the table and have lost three of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Botafogo RJ, and a 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama before that has left Castro's side in a precarious position as the season reaches a critical stretch.

Palmeiras, by contrast, are in fine shape. Ferreira's side have won three of their last five matches without a single defeat in that run, and they arrive off the back of a 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito that confirmed their progress in South America's premier club competition.

The visitors have been difficult to beat and even harder to score against. Their defensive record over recent weeks has been one of the strongest in the division, and Gremio will need to find a way through a backline that has conceded very little.

For the home side, this is the kind of match that can sharpen focus or deepen a crisis. A win would give Gremio breathing room in the table and restore some belief in Castro's squad. A defeat would leave them staring at the relegation zone from a very uncomfortable distance.

Palmeiras have every reason to approach this fixture with confidence. They are second in the Serie A standings and have the squad depth to manage a busy schedule across multiple competitions without losing their edge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Palmeiras live.

How to watch Gremio vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gremio vs Palmeiras Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Castro

Luis Castro has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Gremio ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the picture develops.

Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed team news for Palmeiras at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

GRE

GRE - Form

CHA
W3-1
INT
W3-1
VIT
L1-0
VAS
L1-2
BRJ
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SEP

SEP - Form

SAN
D0-0
BRJ
D0-0
UNI
W1-0
SAP
W2-0
UNI
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Gremio have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Botafogo RJ, following an earlier 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama in the league. Their two wins in the run came against Internacional and Chapecoense AF, both by a 3-1 scoreline. Castro's side have shown they can score but have struggled to keep opponents out, conceding nine goals across those five matches.

Palmeiras have taken three wins and two draws from their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Copa Libertadores victory over LDU de Quito, which followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo. The run also includes a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito earlier in September. Palmeiras have been consistent and controlled, and their record across those five matches reflects a side that knows how to manage games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GremioDrawPalmeiras
1
1
3
Serie A
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
1
FT
Serie A
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
3
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
Serie A
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
1
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
0
FT
Serie A
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
1
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
0
FT
Serie A
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
2
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Palmeiras have the better of this fixture in recent meetings, winning three of the last five Serie A encounters between the sides. The most recent match ended 2-1 to Palmeiras at home in April 2026, while Gremio's last win in the series came in November 2025, a 3-2 home victory. The head-to-head record gives Palmeiras a clear edge heading into this fixture, though Gremio have shown they are capable of taking points off their opponents when the conditions suit them.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2717645322+3157
W
W
W
W
L
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2716834721+2656
W
D
D
W
L
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2713774131+1046
D
L
D
W
D
4
BahiaBahiaBAH
27121054233+946
W
W
W
W
D
5
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2712964135+645
L
W
D
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2712693939042
L
W
L
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2611693531+439
W
L
W
D
W
8
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
2710893738-138
D
L
W
W
D
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
26106103229+336
D
L
L
W
D
10
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
269893939035
W
W
W
D
W
11
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2798104143-235
W
D
D
L
L
12
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
2696113130+133
L
W
W
L
D
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
2796122739-1233
D
W
L
L
W
14
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2788112829-132
L
L
L
L
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2778123142-1129
D
W
L
D
D
16
GremioGremioGRE
2777133038-828
L
L
L
W
L
17
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2677122941-1228
W
L
W
L
L
18
InternacionalInternacionalINT
27610113035-528
W
L
L
D
D
19
RemoRemoREM
2758143145-1423
L
L
L
L
D
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2638152852-2417
L
W
L
W
D
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Gremio sit 16th in the Serie A table, placing them in the thick of the relegation battle, while Palmeiras occupy second place and are pushing for a title challenge. The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with very different stakes for each team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Palmeiras today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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