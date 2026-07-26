Today's game between Gremio and Fluminense will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 5:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Gremio vs Fluminense is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

Gremio host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the home side deep in trouble at the bottom of the table and the visitors pushing for a top-four finish.

Gremio arrive into this match in wretched form. Luis Castro's side have lost three of their last five matches, including defeats to Mirassol and Corinthians in Serie A, and they sit 16th in the standings. A home result is not just desirable — it is close to necessary.

The pressure on Castro is mounting. Back-to-back league defeats, combined with a Copa Sudamericana loss to Bolivar, have left Gremio looking fragile at both ends of the pitch. They have conceded freely and their only win in the last five came against Santos.

Fluminense arrive in far steadier shape. Luis Zubeldia's side are fourth in Serie A and have shown resilience across their recent matches, drawing with Red Bull Bragantino and Cruzeiro while also progressing in the Copa Libertadores with wins over Deportivo La Guaira and Bolivar.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors in recent memory. Fluminense have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, and Gremio will need to produce something different to reverse that trend on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Fluminense, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gremio manager Luis Castro has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fluminense coach Luis Zubeldia is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injury or suspension data currently provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Gremio's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana on July 23. They also fell to Mirassol 2-1 and Corinthians 1-3 in Serie A, while their only win came against Santos, 3-2, in the league. The draw came against Montevideo City Torque, 2-2, in the Copa Sudamericana.

Fluminense's last five matches returned two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A on July 17. They beat Deportivo La Guaira 3-1 and Bolivar 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores, but also drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the league and lost 1-0 to Mirassol in Serie A. Fluminense scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 28, 2026, when Fluminense beat Gremio 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at home. Before that, Gremio hosted Fluminense on December 3, 2025, and lost 1-2. Across the last five encounters — which also include a Copa Libertadores meeting in August 2024 that Fluminense won 2-1 — Fluminense have claimed three victories, Gremio one, and one match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Standings

In Serie A, Gremio currently sit 16th while Fluminense are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: