Serie A - Game Week 25 30 Aug 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Gremio and Chapecoense AF will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Gremio vs Chapecoense AF is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gremio host Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that sits at the uncomfortable end of the table for both clubs. Luis Castro's side welcome the league's bottom team to their ground, with the stakes uncomfortably clear for the visitors.

Gremio sit 15th in the Serie A standings, deep in the stretch of the table where the relegation conversation grows louder with each passing week. Castro's squad has been carrying the weight of a difficult run of results, including a 3-0 defeat to Atletico MG earlier this month that underlined the gap between this Gremio side and the division's better teams.

Chapecoense arrive as the league's bottom club, rooted to 20th place and running short on time to reverse their fortunes. Lacerda's side have not won in four consecutive matches, and the pressure of their situation is reflected in every result.

The visitors did show some attacking intent in recent weeks, drawing 3-3 with Bahia in their last Serie A outing. But goals without wins offer little comfort when you are fighting to stay in the division.

Gremio's most recent positive result came against Sao Paulo, a 2-1 Serie A win on August 8 that showed Castro's squad is capable of competing. A cup draw with Internacional last Thursday kept them active across competitions, though it added little in terms of momentum.

For Chapecoense, a win here would not only close the gap on their hosts but send a signal that their survival fight still has life in it. For Gremio, three points would provide breathing room from the drop zone and ease the pressure on Castro.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Gremio vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Castro takes charge of Gremio for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Lacerda leads Chapecoense AF into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Gremio have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across Serie A and cup competition. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 cup draw with Internacional on August 27. Before that, they suffered a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Red Bull Bragantino, and were beaten 3-0 by Atletico MG in the league on August 16. Their two wins in the run came against Sao Paulo, 2-1 in Serie A, and Mirassol, 1-0 in the cup. Gremio scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Chapecoense AF have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on August 23, their first victory in four matches. Before that, a 3-3 draw with Bahia was sandwiched between a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Coritiba and two cup matches against Cruzeiro — a 2-0 loss and a 0-0 draw. Chapecoense scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 16, 2026, when Chapecoense AF hosted Gremio in a Serie A fixture that ended 1-1. Before that, the clubs met twice in Serie B in 2022, with Chapecoense winning 1-0 at Gremio's ground in April and the sides drawing 0-0 in July. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Gremio hold two wins to Chapecoense's one, with two draws across the remaining fixtures.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Gremio sit 15th while Chapecoense AF are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: