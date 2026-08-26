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Neil Bennett

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Georgia Bulldogs 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

TV Guide & Streaming

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Georgia Bulldogs game broadcast live in the USA.

Upcoming Georgia Bulldogs TV schedule

Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee State Tigers
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Georgia Bulldogs vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
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Arkansas Razorbacks vs Georgia Bulldogs
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SEC Network

How to watch and live stream Georgia Bulldogs

Premium Cable Replacement
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

Providing a familiar, cable-like interface, this service reliably secures all the local broadcast networks and SEC channels required for Georgia game days. As a major bonus, eligible plans carry ESPN Unlimited at no extra charge, ensuring you never miss any Bulldogs streaming content.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$89.99
Budget Choice
Sling Orange Promo Panel logo

Sling TV

Sling TV offers the most affordable live TV option to secure ESPN and the SEC Network if you combine their Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. Just keep in mind that you might need an HD antenna for the biggest Georgia broadcast matchups, as local ABC affiliates are not available in all markets.

Flexible 1, 3, and 5 day passes available.

Monthly from$45.99
GOAL Choice
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Fubo delivers every major broadcast network and the SEC Network, providing an elite experience for Georgia fans. It also includes ESPN Unlimited at no extra cost, guaranteeing you have access to every Bulldogs broadcast and exclusive streaming matchup.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$73.99
Ultimate Access
ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited

As a standalone app, it grants die-hard Bulldogs fans direct access to every ABC, ESPN, and SEC Network broadcast without requiring a traditional TV plan. This is the perfect option for cord-cutters who want all of Georgia's linear coverage and exclusive streaming games in one place.

Monthly from$31.99
Fan Favorite
YouTube Logo

YouTube TV

This platform seamlessly bundles ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network alongside intuitive features like unlimited cloud DVR and multi-view. It is widely considered the best overall interface for tracking Georgia’s SEC schedule while keeping an eye on other major matchups.

Monthly from$82.99
Premium Cable Replacement
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

Providing a familiar, cable-like interface, this service reliably secures all the local broadcast networks and SEC channels required for Georgia game days. As a major bonus, eligible plans carry ESPN Unlimited at no extra charge, ensuring you never miss any Bulldogs streaming content.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$89.99
Budget Choice
Sling Orange Promo Panel logo

Sling TV

Sling TV offers the most affordable live TV option to secure ESPN and the SEC Network if you combine their Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. Just keep in mind that you might need an HD antenna for the biggest Georgia broadcast matchups, as local ABC affiliates are not available in all markets.

Flexible 1, 3, and 5 day passes available.

Monthly from$45.99

Because the Georgia Bulldogs play in the SEC, their media rights belong exclusively to the ESPN family of networks. To catch the Bulldogs this season, you will primarily need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the SEC Network. Following recent media deal changes, ABC now serves as the premier broadcast home for the SEC's biggest marquee matchups of the week, as well as the SEC Championship Game. The SEC Network will handle a massive slate of conference games, early-season matchups, and comprehensive coverage of other university sports. Occasionally, you might also find non-conference matchups broadcast on FOX or FS1.

Best live TV streaming services for Georgia Bulldogs

If you have cut the cord and want a live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you need one that carries the ESPN family of networks and ABC. Fubo and YouTube TV are excellent choices that carry all the necessary channels, including ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network, while offering great game-day features like multi-view screens and unlimited cloud DVR.

Try Fubo for FREE with a 5 day trialWatch today

DirecTV Stream also reliably secure every channel you need for SEC game days. Sling TV is a popular budget alternative, but you will need to choose their Orange package and add the Sports Extra add-on to get both ESPN and the SEC Network. Just note that Sling does not carry local ABC affiliates in all markets, which is critical for watching the biggest Georgia broadcast matchups.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

Streaming also plays a significant role in the SEC's media landscape. If you do not want a full live TV package, standalone streaming apps like ESPN+ or ESPN Unlimited are great options for cord-cutters, providing direct access to select exclusive streaming matchups and non-conference games. Additionally, SEC Network+ serves as a complementary digital channel for early-season matchups or non-revenue sports; however, unlike ESPN+, SEC Network+ is accessible via the ESPN app only if you log in with a participating pay-TV provider that includes the SEC Network.

Live stream SEC Network+ on the ESPN appSign up

Finally, because Georgia is a perennial powerhouse and one of the biggest draws in college sports, many of their most important SEC matchups are placed on major broadcast television. If you live in an area with decent reception, purchasing a one-time digital HD antenna will allow you to watch the games broadcast on ABC over-the-air in crystal clear high definition for free. While an antenna will not help you with games exclusive to ESPN, ESPN+, or the SEC Network, it provides an excellent, low-cost foundation for cheering on the Dawgs on game day.

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