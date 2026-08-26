Georgia Bulldogs 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming Georgia Bulldogs TV schedule

How to watch and live stream Georgia Bulldogs

Because the Georgia Bulldogs play in the SEC, their media rights belong exclusively to the ESPN family of networks. To catch the Bulldogs this season, you will primarily need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the SEC Network. Following recent media deal changes, ABC now serves as the premier broadcast home for the SEC's biggest marquee matchups of the week, as well as the SEC Championship Game. The SEC Network will handle a massive slate of conference games, early-season matchups, and comprehensive coverage of other university sports. Occasionally, you might also find non-conference matchups broadcast on FOX or FS1.

Best live TV streaming services for Georgia Bulldogs

If you have cut the cord and want a live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you need one that carries the ESPN family of networks and ABC. Fubo and YouTube TV are excellent choices that carry all the necessary channels, including ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network, while offering great game-day features like multi-view screens and unlimited cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream also reliably secure every channel you need for SEC game days. Sling TV is a popular budget alternative, but you will need to choose their Orange package and add the Sports Extra add-on to get both ESPN and the SEC Network. Just note that Sling does not carry local ABC affiliates in all markets, which is critical for watching the biggest Georgia broadcast matchups.

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Streaming also plays a significant role in the SEC's media landscape. If you do not want a full live TV package, standalone streaming apps like ESPN+ or ESPN Unlimited are great options for cord-cutters, providing direct access to select exclusive streaming matchups and non-conference games. Additionally, SEC Network+ serves as a complementary digital channel for early-season matchups or non-revenue sports; however, unlike ESPN+, SEC Network+ is accessible via the ESPN app only if you log in with a participating pay-TV provider that includes the SEC Network.

Finally, because Georgia is a perennial powerhouse and one of the biggest draws in college sports, many of their most important SEC matchups are placed on major broadcast television. If you live in an area with decent reception, purchasing a one-time digital HD antenna will allow you to watch the games broadcast on ABC over-the-air in crystal clear high definition for free. While an antenna will not help you with games exclusive to ESPN, ESPN+, or the SEC Network, it provides an excellent, low-cost foundation for cheering on the Dawgs on game day.