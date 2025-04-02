How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown vs Nebraska NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14) and the Georgetown Hoyas (18-15) square off Wednesday at MGM Grand Arena in a quarterfinal clash.

Nebraska secured its spot in the next round after pulling away late in a hard-fought win over Arizona State on Monday night. The Cornhuskers enter this matchup at 18-14, having finished 7-13 in Big Ten play, which placed them in a tie for 12th in the conference standings.

Georgetown, on the other hand, advanced by outgunning Washington State in a high-scoring affair Monday night. The Hoyas, now 18-15, wrapped up Big East play in seventh place with an 8-12 conference record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgetown Hoyas vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown Hoyas vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and tip-off time

The Hoyas and the Cornhuskers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoyas and the Cornhuskers on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

For Georgetown, Micah Peavy leads the way with 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest. Thomas Sorber (14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG), Jayden Epps (12.8 PPG, 2.1 APG), and Malik Mack (12.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.3 APG) form a well-balanced offensive core. Coach Ed Cooley will also look for key contributions from Julius Halaifonua, Drew Fielder, Jordan Burks, Curtis Williams Jr., Kayvean Mulready, Drew McKenna, and Caleb Williams as the Hoyas aim to keep their postseason run alive.

Nebraska Cornhuskers news & key performers

Brice Williams spearheads Nebraska's offensive attack, averaging 20.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Juwan Gary (14.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG) and Connor Essegian (10.6 PPG) provide additional scoring punch, while Berke Buyuktuncel, Rollie Worster, Andrew Morgan, Gavin Griffiths, Ahron Ulis, Braxton Meah, and Sam Hoiberg contribute valuable minutes for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad.

