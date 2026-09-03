Serie A - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Como will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Genoa vs Como is available to watch live via Paramount+. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Genoa host Como at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in what shapes up as a revealing early-season test in Serie A. Both clubs arrive with something to prove, and the Ligurian crowd will be expecting a response after a difficult start to the campaign.

Daniele De Rossi's side have had a turbulent beginning. Two straight Serie A defeats — to Napoli and then Lazio — have left Genoa sitting in the bottom half of the table. The mood around the club darkened further after a post-match confrontation between De Rossi and a journalist following the Lazio loss, an episode that underlined the pressure building on the Rossoblù bench.

There is, at least, some fresh optimism in attack. Stephan El Shaarawy has returned to the club where he started his career, signing on a free transfer. His arrival gives De Rossi a new option going forward and adds a touch of quality to a squad that has struggled to find its rhythm.

Como, by contrast, arrive in considerably better spirits. Cesc Fabregas has assembled one of the most talked-about squads in Italy this summer, with the club rated among the transfer window's standout performers. The signing of Moise Kean from Fiorentina on deadline day was the headline move, while Robert Sanchez arrived from Chelsea to add competition between the posts.

The visitors already have a Serie A win on the board, beating Napoli away from home last weekend. That result confirmed what many suspected: Como are not in this division simply to make up the numbers. They finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, and Fabregas has built a squad that reflects those ambitions.

One subplot worth watching involves midfielder Manu Caqueret, who was left out of Como's UEFA Champions League squad — a development that points toward a possible late departure and adds uncertainty to Fabregas's midfield options.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch Genoa vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniele De Rossi has two players unavailable through injury, with Joi Xheto Nuredini and Lorenzo Venturino both sidelined. No suspensions are listed. De Rossi's projected XI features Justin Bijlow in goal, with a back four of Marcandalli, Oestigard, Vasquez, and Ellertsson. Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Morten Frendrup, Tommaso Baldanzi, and Djibril Sow are named in midfield, with Vitinha and Lorenzo Colombo leading the attack.

For Como, Cesc Fabregas is without Jayden Addai through injury, but carries no suspensions into the match. The projected XI has Jean Butez in goal — despite the arrival of Robert Sanchez adding competition for the starting spot — with Yan Couto, Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, and Trevoh Chalobah in defence. Assane Diao, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz, and Luis Milla form the midfield, with Lucas Da Cunha and Anastasios Douvikas up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if circumstances change.

Form

Genoa head into this fixture with one win from their last five matches across all competitions. That victory came against Ascoli Calcio in the Coppa Italia, a 4-1 win in mid-August. Their two Serie A outings this season have ended in defeat — a 2-0 loss to Napoli and a 1-0 reverse against Lazio. Pre-season results were also difficult, including a 10-1 friendly loss to Bournemouth. Genoa have scored six goals and conceded 14 across their last five matches.

Como's recent record is more encouraging. They have collected two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. The standout result was a 2-1 win at Napoli last weekend, while they drew 1-1 with Udinese in their Serie A opener. Both friendlies against Liverpool — a 2-0 defeat and a 0-0 draw — came on the same day in August. Como have scored four goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-2 victory for Como at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in April 2026, a Serie A result that will give the visitors confidence heading back to Genoa. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Como hold the edge with two wins to Genoa's none, with three draws making up the remainder. The five meetings have produced ten goals in total, with both sides level at five goals each.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Genoa sit 16th while Como are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: