Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Benito Stirpe

Today's game between Frosinone and Como will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Frosinone vs Como is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and Peacock. Watch live on Paramount+ or live stream through Peacock using the links provided.

Frosinone host Como at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone in Serie A, with the visitors arriving as one of the division's form sides after a remarkable start to life in European football.

Cesc Fabregas's side have made an immediate impression on the Champions League stage, thrashing RB Leipzig 4-1 on their debut in the competition. That result announced Como as a serious force well beyond Italy's borders.

In Serie A, Como sit third in the table and have lost just once in their opening four league matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Parma, with Nico Paz again pulling the strings and Jacobo Ramon on the scoresheet.

Frosinone come into this fixture in a more uncertain position, sitting seventh after a mixed run of results. They drew 1-1 with Genoa in their last Serie A outing, having earlier beaten Venezia 3-2 and Fiorentina 3-0.

Massimiliano Alvini's side have shown they can hurt opponents on their day, but consistency has been harder to find. A home crowd at the Stirpe could prove important if they are to slow down a Como team that has looked sharp across all competitions.

For viewers wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Frosinone vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frosinone head coach Massimiliano Alvini is without Florian Grillitsch and Aleksa Terzic through injury. The projected XI for the hosts includes Lorenzo Palmisani in goal, with a lineup featuring Anthony Oyono, Giorgio Cittadini, Gabriele Calvani, Gabriele Bracaglia, Giacomo Calo, Patrizio Masini, Romano Schmid, Giorgi Kvernadze, Fares Ghedjemis, and Antonio Raimondo.

Cesc Fabregas names a strong Como side with Jayden Addai the only absentee through injury. The projected XI sees Robert Sanchez in goal, supported by Kaiki, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Jacobo Ramon, and Yan Couto in defence, with Lucas Da Cunha, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz, Maximo Perrone, Assane Diao, and Moise Kean also named.

Form

Frosinone head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Genoa in Serie A, and they have also picked up wins over Venezia (3-2) and Fiorentina (3-0) during this run. They suffered defeats to Juventus (0-1) and Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia (1-1, lost on other terms), scoring eight goals and conceding six across the five matches.

Como arrive on the back of four wins from five, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Udinese on the opening weekend. Since then they have beaten Napoli (2-1 away), Genoa (4-1 away), Leipzig (4-1) in the Champions League, and Parma (2-1). They have scored 12 goals across those five matches, conceding just four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2023 in Serie B, when Como beat Frosinone 2-0. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Frosinone have won three times and Como twice, with the sides meeting exclusively in Serie B and the Coppa Italia during that period.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Frosinone sit seventh while Como are third, reflecting the contrasting momentum of the two clubs at this early stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Frosinone vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: