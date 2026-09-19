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Serie A
team-logoFrosinone
Stadio Benito Stirpe
team-logoComo
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Watch Frosinone vs Como Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Frosinone vs Como
Frosinone
Como
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
Stadio Benito Stirpe

Today's game between Frosinone and Como will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Frosinone vs Como is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and Peacock. Watch live on Paramount+ or live stream through Peacock using the links provided.

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Peacock

Peacock

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Frosinone host Como at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone in Serie A, with the visitors arriving as one of the division's form sides after a remarkable start to life in European football.

Cesc Fabregas's side have made an immediate impression on the Champions League stage, thrashing RB Leipzig 4-1 on their debut in the competition. That result announced Como as a serious force well beyond Italy's borders.

In Serie A, Como sit third in the table and have lost just once in their opening four league matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Parma, with Nico Paz again pulling the strings and Jacobo Ramon on the scoresheet.

Frosinone come into this fixture in a more uncertain position, sitting seventh after a mixed run of results. They drew 1-1 with Genoa in their last Serie A outing, having earlier beaten Venezia 3-2 and Fiorentina 3-0.

Massimiliano Alvini's side have shown they can hurt opponents on their day, but consistency has been harder to find. A home crowd at the Stirpe could prove important if they are to slow down a Como team that has looked sharp across all competitions.

For viewers wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Frosinone vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Frosinone vs Como Probable lineups

4-3-3
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Formation
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
L. PalmisaniL. PalmisaniA. OyonoA. OyonoG. CittadiniG. CittadiniG. CalvaniG. CalvaniG. BracagliaG. BracagliaG. CaloG. CaloR. SchmidR. SchmidP. MasiniP. MasiniG. KvernadzeG. KvernadzeF. GhedjemisF. GhedjemisA. RaimondoA. RaimondoJ. ButezJ. ButezA. ValleA. ValleT. ChalobahT. ChalobahJ. RamonJ. RamonY. CoutoY. CoutoL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaM. BaturinaM. BaturinaN. PazN. PazM. PerroneM. PerroneA. DiaoA. DiaoA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
4-3-3
Frosinone

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • M. Alvini
  • C. Fabregas

Frosinone head coach Massimiliano Alvini is without Florian Grillitsch and Aleksa Terzic through injury. The projected XI for the hosts includes Lorenzo Palmisani in goal, with a lineup featuring Anthony Oyono, Giorgio Cittadini, Gabriele Calvani, Gabriele Bracaglia, Giacomo Calo, Patrizio Masini, Romano Schmid, Giorgi Kvernadze, Fares Ghedjemis, and Antonio Raimondo.

Cesc Fabregas names a strong Como side with Jayden Addai the only absentee through injury. The projected XI sees Robert Sanchez in goal, supported by Kaiki, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Jacobo Ramon, and Yan Couto in defence, with Lucas Da Cunha, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz, Maximo Perrone, Assane Diao, and Moise Kean also named.

Form

FRC

FRC - Form

JUV
L0-1
FIO
W0-3
SAS
L1-1
VEN
W3-2
GEN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COM

COM - Form

UDI
D1-1
NAP
W1-2
GEN
W1-4
RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Frosinone head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Genoa in Serie A, and they have also picked up wins over Venezia (3-2) and Fiorentina (3-0) during this run. They suffered defeats to Juventus (0-1) and Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia (1-1, lost on other terms), scoring eight goals and conceding six across the five matches.

Como arrive on the back of four wins from five, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Udinese on the opening weekend. Since then they have beaten Napoli (2-1 away), Genoa (4-1 away), Leipzig (4-1) in the Champions League, and Parma (2-1). They have scored 12 goals across those five matches, conceding just four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FrosinoneDrawComo
4
0
1
Serie B
Como badge
Como
COM
0
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
2
FT
Serie B
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
2
Como badge
Como
COM
0
FT
Serie B
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
1
Como badge
Como
COM
2
FT
Serie B
Como badge
Como
COM
0
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
2
FT
Coppa Italia
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
3
Como badge
Como
COM
0
FT
10Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2023 in Serie B, when Como beat Frosinone 2-0. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Frosinone have won three times and Como twice, with the sides meeting exclusively in Serie B and the Coppa Italia during that period.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
4400121+1112
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
4400136+712
W
W
W
W
3
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
4
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
5
LazioLazioLAZ
431063+310
D
W
W
W
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
511335-24
W
L
D
L
L
14
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
TorinoTorinoTOR
510448-43
L
L
W
L
L
17
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
4004411-70
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Frosinone sit seventh while Como are third, reflecting the contrasting momentum of the two clubs at this early stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Frosinone vs Como today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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